Fans React To Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Trailer Ahead Of Release
Clarkson’s Farm series two is set to be released on Prime Video on Friday 10 February and the streaming service has just dropped the trailer for the hit farming show. Jeremy Clarkson will be joined by fan favourites Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Lisa Hogan, and “Cheerful Charlie” Ireland for the upcoming series.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Twitter Troll As Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Is Confirmed
Jeremy Clarkson has been enjoying the success of the second season of Clarkson’s Farm as fans rave about the Prime Video show yet again. But thanks to recent controversy surround the presenter, trolls are still crawling out the woodwork to put the presenter down. Fortunately, on a recent Twitter post, Jeremy slammed a troll as … The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams Twitter Troll As Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Is Confirmed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson: Investigation Launched Into His Controversial Column On Meghan Markle
The UK’s press regulatory body, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), has initiated a formal investigation into the controversial column written by Jeremy Clarkson. The article in question was published in The Sun newspaper and quickly became the most complained-about piece in UK history, with over 25,000 complaints lodged against it. The IPSO’s decision to … The post Jeremy Clarkson: Investigation Launched Into His Controversial Column On Meghan Markle appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Shares Emotional Post As He Becomes A Grandfather
The Grand Tour host Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather for the first time after his daughter, Emily, gave birth on February 1. Emily shared the news that she had given birth to her daughter to her social media yesterday, writing:. “Arlo Rose Andrew 🐣 1/2/23 ❤️ we’re all doing...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Jeremy Clarkson Slams James May On Recent Interview: “Lives In The Socialist Cesspit That Is Twitter”
Jeremy Clarkson and James May, two of the most recognizable names in television motoring, are engaged in a heated debate over speed limits. As hosts of The Grand Tour, the duo have traveled the world and tested some of the most impressive cars on the road. However, their opinions on speed limits couldn’t be more different.
Top Gear News: Further Details Of Freddie Flintoff’s Horror Crash Revealed
Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff was involved in a serious accident on the show’s test track back in December 2022. The 45-year-old presenter was hospitalised and suffered broken bones as a result of the accident. Now, new details have emerged suggesting the crash was even worse than previously thought and that the vehicle involved did not have a roof.
