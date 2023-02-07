Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
‘Weather the Fort’ returns to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, Feb. 18, Weather the Fort will return to Fort Wayne for a day full of family-friendly activities. Weather the Fort will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Landing on 118 W Columbia St. Some activities on the schedule...
wfft.com
FOX 55 News adding hour-long weeknight newscasts at 5 and 6 pm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is launching two new hour-long newscasts every weeknight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The newscasts will debut on Monday, Feb. 13th, the day after the Super Bowl. They will be anchored by award-winning anchor Terra Brantley, who joined FOX 55 in December.
WANE-TV
Planning Valentine’s Day in Fort Wayne? What to know
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked. Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner...
Photographer Shares Haunting Photos of Abandoned 110-Year-Old Indiana Schoolhouse
The Oak Grove School in Jay County, Indiana was built in 1913. Over 100 years later the school is still standing (at least partially) and is now abandoned. It is an often photographed building, but I can't say that I've ever seen it quite like this. Jason Kindred is a...
whatzup.com
GK Cafe offers downtown grocery option
After about 25 years, Fort Wayne has a downtown grocery store again as GK Baked Goods opens their highly anticipated market in the Metro Building on West Wayne Street this week. The official opening is Friday, Feb. 10, but GK Café & Provisions have been operating the cafe on the...
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Doden shakes up campaign with Disney Channel hire
Fort Wayne governor candidate Eric Doden announced the hiring of Caroline Sunshine — a former Disney Channel star — as his press secretary and communications director. He is one of three Republicans in the 2024 race for governor. Sunshine is best known for her role as Tinka Hessenheffer...
WANE-TV
Café, grocery store hybrid to soon open in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over seven years after opening up her own bakery, Grace Kelly May, owner of GK Baked Goods, will soon be opening a café and grocery store two years in the making in downtown Fort Wayne. The store, GK Cafe & Provisions, is located...
inkfreenews.com
Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America
Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
Paulding County Progress
Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder
PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
tourcounsel.com
Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
WANE-TV
National Pizza Day! Here are Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne pizza spots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday is National Pizza Day, and in honor of the celebration, Yelp created a list of the top 10 spots in Fort Wayne to grab a slice. Taking into account each Fort Wayne business in the pizza category, Yelp ranked them by the ratings and total volume of reviews.
WANE-TV
Reports of slurs, taunts and feeling uncomfortable at Homestead High came before blackface outrage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Slurs uttered in the hallways, taunts to “go back from where you came from,” teachers and administrators indifferent to complaints, and then a social media post of a student wearing blackface set off the small minority population at Homestead High School and they demanded to be heard.
Times-Bulletin
Historic barn moved to Lincoln Ridge Farms
VAN WERT COUNTY — Those driving past Lincoln Ridge Farm in the past several days discovering a large historic Swiss barn sitting behind the church on the edge of their property are not experiencing an illusion — it’s real. The majestic structure was moved to the farm...
WOWO News
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
WANE-TV
SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
WOWO News
Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana
UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
loud1033.com
Dozens of organizations to share services at upcoming resource fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Dozens of local organizations are heading out to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a Community Resource Fair. Students and the community are invited to learn more about the services available for them including financial assistance, healthcare and substance abuse assistance, volunteer opportunities, and much more.
WANE-TV
New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan Monday geared toward attracting more tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne
Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
