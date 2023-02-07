ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

‘Weather the Fort’ returns to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Saturday, Feb. 18, Weather the Fort will return to Fort Wayne for a day full of family-friendly activities. Weather the Fort will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Landing on 118 W Columbia St. Some activities on the schedule...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FOX 55 News adding hour-long weeknight newscasts at 5 and 6 pm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is launching two new hour-long newscasts every weeknight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The newscasts will debut on Monday, Feb. 13th, the day after the Super Bowl. They will be anchored by award-winning anchor Terra Brantley, who joined FOX 55 in December.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Planning Valentine’s Day in Fort Wayne? What to know

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner options, WANE 15 talked to over 15 local restaurants ahead of Valentine’s Day to see if any restaurants were completely booked. Most restaurants reported to be completely full for reservations during normal dinner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

GK Cafe offers downtown grocery option

After about 25 years, Fort Wayne has a downtown grocery store again as GK Baked Goods opens their highly anticipated market in the Metro Building on West Wayne Street this week. The official opening is Friday, Feb. 10, but GK Café & Provisions have been operating the cafe on the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Doden shakes up campaign with Disney Channel hire

Fort Wayne governor candidate Eric Doden announced the hiring of Caroline Sunshine — a former Disney Channel star — as his press secretary and communications director. He is one of three Republicans in the 2024 race for governor. Sunshine is best known for her role as Tinka Hessenheffer...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America

Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
WARSAW, IN
Paulding County Progress

Community rallies behind boy with rare brain disorder

PAULDING – Nicholas Schlueter clutched the shoe rack and squeezed it as hard as he could. “PAIN. PAIN. MY EYE” were the only words the seventh grader could muster, as he pointed to his left eye and held the top of his head. Nicholas always had an unusual,...
PAULDING, OH
tourcounsel.com

Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Historic barn moved to Lincoln Ridge Farms

VAN WERT COUNTY — Those driving past Lincoln Ridge Farm in the past several days discovering a large historic Swiss barn sitting behind the church on the edge of their property are not experiencing an illusion — it’s real. The majestic structure was moved to the farm...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana

UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
INDIANA STATE
loud1033.com

Dozens of organizations to share services at upcoming resource fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Dozens of local organizations are heading out to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a Community Resource Fair. Students and the community are invited to learn more about the services available for them including financial assistance, healthcare and substance abuse assistance, volunteer opportunities, and much more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan Monday geared toward attracting more tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne

Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy