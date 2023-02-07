Read full article on original website
Former Douglas County woman charged with murder in Texas
(Garfield MN-) A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband. In the shooting back in 2018 in Garfield, Minnesota Hartsfield was not charged in the shooting death of her then-boyfriend, David Bragg. An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense. However, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson now says "Our investigation is considered 'active' again once again.
Three Injured in Head-On Traffic Crash Thursday Afternoon Near Maple Lake
Three people were injured, one severely in a two-vehicle, head-on traffic crash near Maple Lake Thursday afternoon. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports the crash happened around 3:30 PM on County Road 37 near the Maple Lake Airport. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a Honda SUV in the south ditch of the county road, along with a Chevrolet passenger car also in the ditch a short distance away.
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
More Information on Recent Double Murder-Suicide Resulting in Deaths of Two Buffalo Men
Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington have released more information on the incident last week in that city that resulted in the deaths of a father and son from Buffalo, along with another man who is believed to have been a business associate. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
A Minnesota mom goes into septic shock. What her 4-year-old son does next is astonishing
BIG LAKE, Minn. – A quick-thinking Minnesota 4-year-old saved the life of someone special to him - his mother.Rachel Milless was sick with pneumonia and the flu when she dropped to the floor of their Big Lake home a few months ago. She was in septic shock."I went into a coughing fit and just couldn't get my breath and started to feel like I was drowning almost," Rachel said.Milless' son, Asher, went for her nebulizer to help clear her airways."He was able to put my meds in my little cup, put it together, plug it in, put all the tubing...
Baxter Senior Home Found Responsible for Maltreatment of Resident Who Died of Septic Shock
A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for maltreatment and neglect of a resident who died of septic shock. The Health Department determined that Diamond Willow failed to assess and monitor a female resident’s heel wound and failed to inform the physician of the wound as it worsened. The woman was admitted to the hospital with septic shock and died five days later.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident Thursday in Crow Wing County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kenneth Lewis Yezek (56) of Brainerd was injured when the 2021 Freightliner Chassis he was driving collided at the Mill Road intersection with a 2023 Chevrolet Equinox driven Lorie Ann Wosmek, (51) of Emily.
2nd Suspect Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people charged in a Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has pleaded guilty to her role in the case. Twenty-six-year-old Katrina Hunt has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane previously pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder after he was found competent to face the charges against him. A third suspect, 51-year-old Maria Foster is due in court on February 15th.
4-year-old boy given award for helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- The Stearns County Sheriff bestowed an award to a 4-year-old boy for saving his mother's life during a medical emergency.Asher Milless became the youngest person ever to receive the Life Saving Award from the office. The sheriff's office says Milless was at home on the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2022, when his mother suddenly collapsed in the kitchen. Milless called his grandmother, who in turn called her son, Milless' father, who was traveling out of state at the time.Milless' father then called to tell him to call 911 and unlock the front door so the paramedics could get in. Milless then hooked up his mother's nebulizer, got it working, and then took his two siblings - a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old - out from the kitchen so they wouldn't see their mother in distress.Paramedics arrived and were able to take Milless' mother to the hospital. She had pneumonia and influenza A that had gotten so bad, she had gone into septic shock, the sheriff's office said. Doctors said that if Milless hadn't called 911, she probably would not be alive. Milless' mother has since made a full recovery.
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
Nearly 60 Animals Rescued from Home Near Motley Found in Unsanitary Conditions
Nearly 60 animals were recently recovered from a home near Motley where, according to Humane Society officials, they were found living in an overcrowded, unsanitary environment. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that on Jan. 24, his office, along with members of the Animal Humane Society, executed a search warrant...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
Two Cars Crash Along Highway 169 In Zimmerman
A man was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a collision along Highway 169 in Zimmerman late Friday afternoon. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at approximately 4:20 p.m. a car was heading soutbound on Highway 169 before crashing at the intersection of Fremont Avenue with a car traveling eastbound.
Motley Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend Last Year
A Motley man has pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend in their Motley home in March of 2022. Forum News Service reports Harold Wassather has pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree without intent. Wassather was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christine Nygard.
