BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on video breaking into a corner store before using their truck to rip an ATM out of the business. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway around 1:54 a.m. Friday.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO