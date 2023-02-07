Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), a New Orleans, Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s automobile. Thursday, February 9th, 31-year-old Troy Ross...
wbrz.com
Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
theadvocate.com
Man fatally shot in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road identified, EBRSO says
A man found fatally shot in his vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road on Friday has been identified as a Walker man, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Roberto Ramos Jr., 21, was found fatally wounded by gunfire in the 13000 block of Greenwell Springs Road, EBRSO said Sunday. His...
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man found shot to death inside car on Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Roberto Ramos, Jr., was found dead in a vehicle around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the vehicle was found to the right of the roadway.
wbrz.com
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
Fatal hit-and-run leads to arrest
A Gretna woman is under arrest accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. A 55-year-old Jefferson woman was struck and killed Saturday night on US-90 at Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson.
wbrz.com
Person found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; deputies closed highway for hours
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The person was found shot around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. A...
NOLA.com
Suspect identified in killing of 14-year-old in Chalmette; he's at large
Authorities obtained an arrest warrant Friday for a man accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Chalmette. The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said Kelan Sartin, 18, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a gun while in possession of drugs.
Police chase ends with drugs tossed out window and car crashed in Bayou Lafourche
A Louisiana man has been booked on a list of charges after Lafourche Parish deputies say he attempted to avoid a traffic stop with several types of drugs in his car.
‘In over his head’ | Wanted St. Tammany man rescued, arrested after failed escape attempt
"You can run; you can hide; you can even attempt to swim across a bayou, but what you can’t do is get away from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies."
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
PONCHATOULA – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up a Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for pair caught on camera using chain, truck to rip ATM from store early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on video breaking into a corner store before using their truck to rip an ATM out of the business. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway around 1:54 a.m. Friday.
WDSU
Orleans Parish coroner identified two victims of shooting on Bullard Avenue
Two victims killed in a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday night have been identified. The New Orleans Police Department began investigating after five people were shot in New Orleans East Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway. According...
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
NOLA.com
In Jefferson Parish murder-suicides, autopsies answer some but not all questions
Autopsies performed on a Harvey family of four who died in a murder-suicide Thursday revealed that the parents, Timothy Earl and Joanna Ragas, each committed suicide while their children died by homicide, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said Friday. Forensic pathologists also performed autopsies in a second, unrelated murder-suicide in...
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
Harvey family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — Four members of a family were found shot to death inside of a home in what investigators are describing as a murder-suicide in Harvey on Thursday morning. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an adult man who said deputies would find four bodies at the home.
wbrz.com
Brawl in high school hall captured on video; EBR schools say protocols were followed
BATON ROUGE - Parents of students at Woodlawn High School allege school administration ignored their requests for meetings after fights broke out during school hours. That's not all: They also say there's been disparity in the discipline that's implemented, depending on whom the children are and their race. The videos...
Arrest made in shooting outside Gentilly WalMart
Barely 24 hours after a deadly shooting outside the WalMart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly Woods, New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect on a charge of second degree murder.
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
Comments / 1