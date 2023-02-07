Read full article on original website
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Mendon 60, Bloomingdale 42
Mendon was a 60-42 home winner over Bloomingdale in boys basketball Tuesday. “Good win for us tonight,” said Hornets coach Danny Schragg. “We came out in the third quarter and were able to go up big, our press held them to eight points in the third quarter and we were able get some fast break points.”
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: White Pigeon 55, Bangor 50
White Pigeon was a 55-50 home winner over Bangor in boys basketball Tuesday. The victory puts the Chiefs at 6-8 for the season and drops the Vikings to 5-10. Up next, WP hosts Centreville Friday and Bangor hosts Decatur. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. White Pigeon 9 15 13 18...
joeinsider.com
Three Rivers bowling sweeps Otsego in Wolverine finale
In their final Wolverine Conference duels of the season, Three Rivers bowling picked up wins over Otsego. The girls won 27-3 and the boys took it 21-9. With the wins, the Wildcat girls finish unbeaten in the Wolverine at 7-0, while the boys close a solid 5-2. Leading the girls...
joeinsider.com
Sturgis boys drop Wolverine bowling finale to Vicksburg
Sturgis fell 16.5-13.5 in their Wolverine Conference boys bowling finale to Vicksburg, dropping them to 5-2. Meanwhile, the Trojan girls were unopposed as the Bulldogs don’t have a girls team. Brayden Smoker had the best series for Sturgis at 403 and the top game at 216. Garrett Liston’s 196...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
WNDU
Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man charged with firing several shots into a house in St. Joseph last month has taken a plea deal. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
WNDU
4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving four cars on State Road 933 in South Bend. It happened around 2 p.m. on State Road 933 just south of Dorr Road and outside of the entrance to Holy Cross College. Two people were taken by...
Police: Person hit, killed by Kentwood hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Kentwood Tuesday evening, police say.
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Fox17
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
wtvbam.com
Name of 91-year-old fatal fire victim released by St. Joseph Sheriff’s Department
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – The name of the man who died in a January 29 structure fire in St. Joseph County has been released. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department has identified the fire victim as 91-year-old Perry Durwood Ballett of Three Rivers. St. Joseph County Sheriff...
Police: Woman’s injury thought to be stab wounds
A woman showed up to the hospital with injuries that were first reported as the result of a shooting but are thought to be stab wounds, according to police.
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
