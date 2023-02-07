ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: Mendon 60, Bloomingdale 42

Mendon was a 60-42 home winner over Bloomingdale in boys basketball Tuesday. “Good win for us tonight,” said Hornets coach Danny Schragg. “We came out in the third quarter and were able to go up big, our press held them to eight points in the third quarter and we were able get some fast break points.”
MENDON, MI
joeinsider.com

Boys Basketball: White Pigeon 55, Bangor 50

White Pigeon was a 55-50 home winner over Bangor in boys basketball Tuesday. The victory puts the Chiefs at 6-8 for the season and drops the Vikings to 5-10. Up next, WP hosts Centreville Friday and Bangor hosts Decatur. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. White Pigeon 9 15 13 18...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
joeinsider.com

Three Rivers bowling sweeps Otsego in Wolverine finale

In their final Wolverine Conference duels of the season, Three Rivers bowling picked up wins over Otsego. The girls won 27-3 and the boys took it 21-9. With the wins, the Wildcat girls finish unbeaten in the Wolverine at 7-0, while the boys close a solid 5-2. Leading the girls...
THREE RIVERS, MI
joeinsider.com

Sturgis boys drop Wolverine bowling finale to Vicksburg

Sturgis fell 16.5-13.5 in their Wolverine Conference boys bowling finale to Vicksburg, dropping them to 5-2. Meanwhile, the Trojan girls were unopposed as the Bulldogs don’t have a girls team. Brayden Smoker had the best series for Sturgis at 403 and the top game at 216. Garrett Liston’s 196...
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools mourns loss of Elkhart Academy student

ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools is mourning the loss of an Elkhart Academy student who died recently. Daysean Jackson was described as charismatic, goofy and loved to make people laugh. Those who knew him well say he had a big heart and loved hard. Jackson loved to play basketball...
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty in St. Joseph shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man charged with firing several shots into a house in St. Joseph last month has taken a plea deal. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Carlton Antoni Kelly Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building, and weapons felony firearms.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

4 cars involved in crash on State Road 933

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving four cars on State Road 933 in South Bend. It happened around 2 p.m. on State Road 933 just south of Dorr Road and outside of the entrance to Holy Cross College. Two people were taken by...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox17

UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
KENTWOOD, MI

