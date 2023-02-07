Read full article on original website
CDC Adds Covid Jab To Routine Lineup; Scientific Find Offers Clues To Virus
The CDC on Thursday formally added covid vaccines to its immunization schedule for kids and adults, joining other shots like polio, measles, and chickenpox. In other news on the virus, researchers in Australia have discovered a protein in the lungs that sticks to coronavirus like Velcro and forms a natural protective barrier in a person's body.
Study Finds One Dose Of Azithromycin Cuts Sepsis Rates In Childbirth
The treatment, which is inexpensive and easy to deliver, could impact the number of pregnant people in low- and middle-income countries who develop the condition, Stat reports. Separately, data show getting sepsis while hospitalized is a red flag for future heart health problems. An inexpensive and easy-to-deliver intervention — a...
Era of ‘Free’ Covid Vaccines, Test Kits, and Treatments Is Ending. Who Will Pay the Tab Now?
Time is running out for free-to-consumer covid vaccines, at-home test kits, and even some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge. Cases of norovirus are climbing...
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
HHS Preps States For End Of Covid Public Health Emergency
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and fact sheet to every governor Thursday that described how the agency is planning for the transition that will usher in big financial and logistical changes for the health industry and for patients. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and...
North Carolina House Set To Vote On Medicaid Expansion
A bill introduced this week will likely lead to a North Carolina House vote on Medicaid expansion next week, AP says. The bill is the latest move in a to-and-fro tussle on the matter between Senate and House. Meanwhile, a Medicaid expansion bill died without a reading in Wyoming. The...
