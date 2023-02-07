ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CDC Adds Covid Jab To Routine Lineup; Scientific Find Offers Clues To Virus

The CDC on Thursday formally added covid vaccines to its immunization schedule for kids and adults, joining other shots like polio, measles, and chickenpox. In other news on the virus, researchers in Australia have discovered a protein in the lungs that sticks to coronavirus like Velcro and forms a natural protective barrier in a person's body.
Study Finds One Dose Of Azithromycin Cuts Sepsis Rates In Childbirth

The treatment, which is inexpensive and easy to deliver, could impact the number of pregnant people in low- and middle-income countries who develop the condition, Stat reports. Separately, data show getting sepsis while hospitalized is a red flag for future heart health problems. An inexpensive and easy-to-deliver intervention — a...
71 Norovirus Cases Linked To Las Vegas School Amid Nationwide Surge

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show climbing norovirus cases across the country, Scripps reports. An outbreak at a Las Vegas school has grown to 71 confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the U.K. is also experiencing a higher-than-average surge. Cases of norovirus are climbing...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
HHS Preps States For End Of Covid Public Health Emergency

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and fact sheet to every governor Thursday that described how the agency is planning for the transition that will usher in big financial and logistical changes for the health industry and for patients. On Thursday, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter and...
North Carolina House Set To Vote On Medicaid Expansion

A bill introduced this week will likely lead to a North Carolina House vote on Medicaid expansion next week, AP says. The bill is the latest move in a to-and-fro tussle on the matter between Senate and House. Meanwhile, a Medicaid expansion bill died without a reading in Wyoming. The...
