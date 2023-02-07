When I first started sleeping with people other than my husband, I felt a thrill that doesn’t often feature in monogamous relationships: the delight of a new body, the febrile loss of a particular kind of security, the rush of fear. I also felt a newfangled interest in our relationship from those close to us. This interest sometimes looked like support, and other times judgment. Questions from those in monogamous relationships came thick and fast: “What if he finds someone better?” “Aren’t you worried that you’ll have better sex with someone else?” “What if you ruin what you have?”

20 DAYS AGO