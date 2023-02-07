Aaron Jones knows how important Aaron Rodgers is to the Green Bay Packers franchise. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded his case for Aaron Rodgers to return. Rodgers is in the midst of spending four days in complete darkness, completely cut off from the rest of the world. He may not be doing a panchakarma cleanse or some good, ole ayahuasca, but hopefully, Rodgers finds light amid the darkness this offseason. Jones is in the midst of his prime as the Green Bay running back, so he would love nothing more than for Rodgers to come back.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO