Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Alabama Crimson Tide News: Super Bowl drama and Bama Hoops no. 1?
Four former Alabama Crimson Tide football players fell just short of winning the Super Bowl, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35. Although this was a heartbreaking loss, the former Alabama players did their part. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, in particular, assumed starring roles in the game.
Miami Hurricanes news: Football SB presence, MBB at UNC, WBB loses at Duke,
The Miami Hurricanes had a presence at LVII with running back Jarrett Payton who was the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP presenting the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year slightly before kickoff. Former Miami tight end Greg Olson who was the analyst and his play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardi called their first Super Bowl.
Panthers: Latest quarterback rumors ahead of Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big splash at quarterback this offseason. Look for the Carolina Panthers to be in the market to upgrade the quarterback position. Carolina moved on from former head coach Matt Rhule a third of the way through last season. While Steve Wilks did a remarkable job in the interim, Carolina opted to hire former Panthers quarterback and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to lead them going forward. Reich has hired his former head coach Dom Capers, as well as Josh McCown to coach up the quarterbacks.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
4 free agents the Eagles should happily let leave
The Philadelphia Eagles sole focus on Sunday, February 12th is winning the Super Bowl. On February 13th, just like everyone else, the offseason begins. The Philadelphia Eagles were the rare team that was basically the best team in football from wire to wire. They dominated the NFC East despite the odds originally declaring them underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys (which was a rare Vegas miss). They made it all the way to the Super Bowl, the promised land, and they did it on the backs of its players.
Patrick Mahomes’ dad’s reaction to Chiefs Super Bowl win is everything
On Sunday, Kansas City won Super Bowl LVII, and everybody in Chiefs kingdom rejoiced: Andy Reid and the coaching staff, the loyal Chiefs fans, and Patrick Mahomes family members as well. The camera quickly panned to Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s mother following the Chiefs’...
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57
While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL refs, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
Sean Payton’s first big hire might already have one foot in the door
Sean Payton may hire a former NFL head coach to be the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. Look for Sean Payton put one foot in front of the other to help rebuild the Denver Broncos. While he was doing work on the FOX studio set, his starting quarterback was doing high-knees...
3 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champs who won’t be back next season
The Kansas City Chiefs roster could look very, very different after Super Bowl 57. Here’s just some of what to expect this offseason. Patrick Mahomes and (hopefully) Andy Reid are here to stay, for now. But the Chiefs do have a lot of work to do in the 2023 NFL offseason.
Aaron Jones delivers strong message to Aaron Rodgers on returning to Packers
Aaron Jones knows how important Aaron Rodgers is to the Green Bay Packers franchise. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones pleaded his case for Aaron Rodgers to return. Rodgers is in the midst of spending four days in complete darkness, completely cut off from the rest of the world. He may not be doing a panchakarma cleanse or some good, ole ayahuasca, but hopefully, Rodgers finds light amid the darkness this offseason. Jones is in the midst of his prime as the Green Bay running back, so he would love nothing more than for Rodgers to come back.
Sean Payton reveals why returning to Saints wasn’t feasible despite desire to
Sean Payton wanted to return to the New Orleans Saints to coach, but an awkward personnel swap precluded his ability to do so. Sean Payton was burnt out with coaching, that much has been suggested by beat reporters who cover the New Orleans Saints day in and day out. A one-year reprieve as a broadcast analyst was all he needed to get the fire burning for head coaching again, as the head coach accepted a role to be the next leader of the Denver Broncos.
Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle
The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide could be ranked No. 1
In last week’s AP and Coaches polls, Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 3. The Crimson Tide will not be no. 3 when the new rankings come out on Monday. Last week Purdue was No. 1 in both polls. The Boilermakers lost on Sunday to Northwestern, taking them to 23-3 on the season. The No. 1 spot will not be theirs on Monday.
Offseason catastrophes the Miami Dolphins must avoid
With the Super Bowl now in our rearview mirror, it is officially the offseason for the National Football League. For journalists and NFL fans alike, that means it’s time to start looking forward to free agency and the NFL draft, something NFL front offices including the Miami Dolphins have been doing for quite some time.
Miami basketball at North Carolina Game 26 information, live stream, odds, TV
The Miami basketball team will attempt to move into a virtual first-place tie with Pittsburgh and Virginia when they play at North Carolina on Monday night. Miami is 20-5 overall and 11-4 in the ACC. Pittsburgh and Virginia are 11-3. Virginia plays at Louisville on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh hosts Boston College.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
613K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0