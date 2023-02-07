ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

3-acre pickleball entertainment complex is coming to Roseville. But there’s more in store

By Molly Jarone, Randy Diamond
The Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

The capital region’s first pickleball entertainment complex is coming to Roseville next year, according to city plans and the developer of the project.

Electric Pickle plans to build a 3-acre entertainment space with nine pickleball courts, a two-story indoor-outdoor bar and restaurant, and lawn area for live music and outdoor gatherings, the city said.

The Roseville location will be the second Electric Pickle in the U.S. The first location opened in Tempe, Arizona, last year, and more locations are planned for Las Vegas and Texas.

Pickleball utilizes a racket or paddle to hit a hollow ball over a net. It can be played indoors or out and with two or four players. The sport has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.

While pickleball is the theme of the venue, a key part of Electric Pickle will be food and drink offerings, said Akki Patel, CEO of LRE & Cos. which is developing the Roseville project.

“You don’t have to play pickleball. Most of these concepts are driven by food and beverage,” he said of Electric Pickle and the neighboring Topgolf driving range.

Electric Pickle will build its complex as part of the Roseville Junction development, which is next door to the Westfield Galleria and visible from the highly trafficked Highway 65.

Patel said Neapolitan pizzas, Mexico City-inspired tacos and burgers will be some of the food offerings at the facility along with a full bar menu.

Another tenant in the Roseville development will be a beer garden run by Fieldwork Brewing Co., a Berkeley taproom with a location in midtown Sacramento, Patel said. Two Hyatt hotels — Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville — are also on the drawing boards for the development, according to the city.

Patel said developers are also in negotiations with several restaurants that are expected to be opening in the complex. He said those planned restaurants would be free-standing.

“A summer 2024 opening is estimated for the approximately 8,000-square-foot venue,” the city said.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

