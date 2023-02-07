Read full article on original website
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
Bitget expands Innovation Zone with priority access to exceptional projects
Rigorous vetting process to assist users in discovering valuable tokens and sifting out low-quality projects. Victoria, Seychelles, 2023 — Bitget, the leading global crypto derivatives exchange, announces it will add artificial intelligence (AI), Arbitrum and nonfungible token (NFT) zone listings to its Innovation Zone for users who would like to expose their crypto portfolio to related tokens in an early stage. The newly listed tokens will need to be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget’s platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development and other criteria to keep the listing status active. The expanded Innovation Zone listings aim to assist users in discovering quality digital assets and sift out disqualified tokens simultaneously.
Tether taps Cantor Fitzgerald to help oversee bond portfolio: Report
Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings is relying on the services of a major Wall Street firm to manage its Treasury portfolio, according to a Feb. 10 report by The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald is helping Tether oversee...
Binance upgrades proof-of-reserves verification to include zk-SNARKs
On Feb 10, cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a major upgrade to its proof-of-reserves verification system, saying it would now incorporate zk-SNARKs — a cutting-edge technology Binance reports will allow it to verify its reserves in a more secure, transparent manner. After the collapse of FTX in 2022, proof-of-reserves verification...
Bit2Me and Mastercard launch debit card with crypto cashback
The merger of Web2 and Web3 tools continues as crypto-backed debit cards become more mainstream. In an announcement on Feb. 10, Bit2Me, the largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, revealed its new cashback debit card in partnership with Mastercard. The original Bit2Me card works for its users via the Mastercard network that...
Bitcoin price correction was overdue — analysts outline why the end of 2023 will be bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected at the start of this week, giving back a small portion of the gains accrued in January, but it’s safe to say that the more experienced traders expected some technical correction. What was unexpected was the SEC’s Feb. 9 enforcement...
Crypto projects respond to privacy coin ban in Dubai
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently provided the much-awaited guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which included a ban on privacy coins. On Feb. 7, VARA released several rulebooks for VASPs including the “Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations 2023” in which VARA...
Cointelegraph elevates the Historical collection's exclusivity to new heights
Cointelegraph has announced a major change to its Historical digital collectibles project. Starting Feb. 13, the price of Cointelegraph articles minted as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) will increase from $20 to $100 and the maximum number of copies will decrease from 10 to three. The Historical collection is an archival project that allows readers to mint unique, one-of-a-kind NFTs of Cointelegraph articles, preserving them as historical records of the blockchain industry. Readers can mint stories they think will become valuable by clicking the “Collect” button in the article.
First weekly death cross ever — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week just under $22,000 as bulls fail to reclaim lost ground in February. After modest volatility toward the weekly close, BTC/USD is still near three-week lows as a new status quo enters with $22,000 as resistance. However, the largest cryptocurrency stands at the beginning of...
UAE central bank to issue CBDC as part of its financial transformation program
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) is planning to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border and domestic use as part of the first of its newly-launched financial infrastructure transformation (FIT) program. In a recent announcement, the CBUAE introduced the FIT program and highlighted its...
Bitcoin miners as energy buyers, explained
The energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining is a trade-off for the security and decentralization of blockchain networks. However, through the use of sustainable energy sources and effective mining algorithms, there are ongoing efforts to make the process more energy-efficient and sustainable. Mining crypto uses energy because it is a process...
Worldwide Webb founder explains the role interoperability will play in Web3 ecosystems
In the latest episode of NFT Steez, Thomas Webb, the founder of the interoperable avatar game Worldwide Webb, discusses the integration of interoperability in Web3 and the metaverse. By definition, interoperability is a feature of Web3 whereby a product or system can work seamlessly across platforms with other products or...
Breaking: Paxos reportedly ordered to stop issuing Binance USD
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has reportedly ordered blockchain company Paxos Trust to stop the issuance of dollar-pegged Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. The New York regulator’s actions come shortly after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a wells notice to Paxos — a letter...
Paris Blockchain Week and Google Cloud launch Web3 startup competition
The startup competition at Paris Blockchain Week will kick off today in partnership with Google Cloud. Startups with a focus on blockchain and Web3 will have up to Feb. 15 to apply to participate in this unique opportunity to engage with investors that have a dedicated focus on the industry, and convince them to back their projects.
Kraken’s staking down, FTX post-bankruptcy hell and Binance news: Hodler’s Digest, Feb. 5-11
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information. Kraken has agreed to stop offering staking services or programs to United States clients after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Along with ceasing operations, the crypto exchange will pay $30 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties. The SEC claims that Kraken failed to register the program as a securities offering. The move has sparked controversy within the SEC. Commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly rebuked her own agency over the shutdown, arguing that regulation by enforcement “is not an efficient or fair way of regulating” an emerging industry.
Kraken staking ban is another nail in crypto’s coffin — and that’s a good thing
Rumors of an impending crypto ban came to fruition on Feb. 9 with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement action against Kraken, which resulted in a settlement where the exchange agreed to end its staking services for American users. The action will likely extend to all companies based in the United States.
Bitcoin price eyes $22K rebound with BTC market structure ‘not yet broken’
Bitcoin (BTC) edged closer to $22,000 over the weekend as traders and analysts urged caution on overly bearish sentiment. Analyst dismisses “hysterical” crypto sentiment. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing small spurts higher into Feb. 12. After hitting three-week lows the week prior, Bitcoin...
Bitcoin logo imperfection found on original artwork after 12 years
While Satoshi Nakamoto is credited as the anonymous creator of Bitcoin (BTC), what often goes unnoticed are the selfless contributions of the community members — miners, developers, designers, hodlers and investors — that help materialize the original vision. However, one such significant contribution was found to carry an imperfection for over 12 years, invisible to the naked eye.
Lightningcon Vietnam — Asia’s first Bitcoin & Lightning conference
The city of Da Nang, Vietnam, which some have dubbed “Bitcoin Beach Vietnam,” will play host to Asia’s first Bitcoin and Lightning Network conference in the region. Neutronpay, BitcoinVN and Nunchuk — all Vietnam-based Bitcoin companies — are excited to share what is happening in Asia as it relates to Bitcoin projects, Bitcoin communities and Lightning adoption across the region. The conference will take place on March 22 through 24, 2023 at the beautiful beachside Furama Resort.
