NBA player hints that Bryn Forbes could be heading back to the Bucks

Following their trade deadline deal for Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee Bucks opened up two roster spots that can be filled via the buyout market. Fans have already started to put together a wish list of names they’d like to see on the roster, but it appears that the team may already have a familiar name in mind. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Ringer NBA Show,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, who spoke about his team’s deadline deals, hinted that a former Buck could be heading back to the 414.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Ronald Acuña shoots down absurd Atlanta Braves trade rumors

No, the Atlanta Braves will not trade away Ronald Acuña. They have many good reasons for that, but a rumor circulated for the wrong reasons this weekend. Ronald Acuña, like most of the Braves core, signed a long term team-friendly contract prior to his arbitration years. Acuña is signed through 2028, at the very least, and could remain on the team even longer than that.
ATLANTA, GA
