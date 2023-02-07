Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
Captain Sandy Reveals Captain Lee From ‘Below Deck’ Won’t Take Her Calls – ‘He’s Definitely Not Acting His Age’
Captain Sandy Yawn from 'Below Deck Med' responded to Captain Lee Rosbach's shade after she fired Camille Lamb, but didn't tell him beforehand.
‘Below Deck Adventure’: Captain Kerry Reveals He’d Never Work With Kyle Again
Captain Kerry from 'Below Deck Adventure' said deckhand Kyle Dickard is the one crew member he would never want to work with again.
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss
Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Breaks Down Over Parenting Regrets in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek
David Toborowsky doesn't want to make the same mistake with his wife Annie Toborowsky's younger brother Jordan that he made with his own son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star breaks down in tears as he shares how his regrets about parenting are affecting his decision to take Jordan to the U.S.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Has a Big Net Worth! Find Out How Much Money the TLC Star Makes
Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown became one of the TLC’s biggest stars when he made his debut on the franchise on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Rose Vega in 2020, and he has a big net worth to match! Keep scrolling below to find out how much money he makes, his salary and more.
RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga could be fired after current season as nemesis sister-in-law Teresa Giudice ‘runs the show’
THE REAL Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga could be fired from the show due to her nasty feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. The Bravo star, 43, joined the show for season 3 in 2011, and has been a stable on the series...
‘RHONJ’: How the Giudice and Gorga Kids are Handling the Family Feud
It’s not telling if The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, will ever reconcile. Fans have watched their family drama play out for more than a decade. But after the Gorgas opted to skip Giudice’s wedding, it appears they may be at the point of no return. Their children have been close cousins despite the family hiccups. But after so much negative press, fans wonder if the Giudice and Gorga children have been able to ignore their parents’ issues.
Reza Farahan Slams Kyle Richards From ‘RHOBH’ – ‘My Sibling & Cast Mates Still Take My Calls’
Reza Farahan from 'Shahs of Sunset' and Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' go to war after Reza said Kyle was the 'most overrated' Housewife in the franchise.
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
tvinsider.com
‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)
The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
Fraser Olender’s Shady ‘Below Deck’ Tweet on Edit: ‘Aside From the Bad Energy From Chef and Cap, We Were Gold!’
Fraser Olender said the latest 'Below Deck' episode had a curious edit because aside from the 'bad energy from chef and cap, we were gold!'
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Summer House’s Carl Radke Offers Update on Kyle Cooke Friendship: ‘I Want to Find a Healthy Place for Us’
Despite ups and downs with his fellow Summer House costar Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke is hopeful that they can stay friends as season 7 starts to air. “It's hard to watch back when Kyle has such strong opinions about whether I'm checked out [of our Loverboy business] or [if] my relationship [with fiancée Lindsay Hubbard] changed me […]
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Says She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Tom Schwartz Hookup
Living her best life! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss has "no regrets" about her single status during the show's forthcoming 10th season, the Bravo personality tells Life & Style exclusively — especially when it comes to her headline-making hookup with costar Tom Schwartz. News that Raquel, 28, and Tom, 40, had hooked up first broke in August...
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Josh Flagg’s Shady Response to Mauricio’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’: ‘I Didn’t Know He Had a Show’
Josh Flagg from 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' got a little shady when asked about Mauricio Umansky's show 'Buying Beverly Hills.'
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
