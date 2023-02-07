ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss

Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Breaks Down Over Parenting Regrets in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek

David Toborowsky doesn't want to make the same mistake with his wife Annie Toborowsky's younger brother Jordan that he made with his own son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star breaks down in tears as he shares how his regrets about parenting are affecting his decision to take Jordan to the U.S.
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘RHONJ’: How the Giudice and Gorga Kids are Handling the Family Feud

It’s not telling if The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, will ever reconcile. Fans have watched their family drama play out for more than a decade. But after the Gorgas opted to skip Giudice’s wedding, it appears they may be at the point of no return. Their children have been close cousins despite the family hiccups. But after so much negative press, fans wonder if the Giudice and Gorga children have been able to ignore their parents’ issues.
People

Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
E! News

Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy