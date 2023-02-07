Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and the mountains of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties in Tennessee from 12 AM Sunday thru 12 AM Monday for the potential of two to six inches of ice and snow. Some of the highest peaks of northwestern and western North Carolina could see as much as eight to ten inches of snow.

GREENE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO