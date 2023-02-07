ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjhl.com

'Pass the Plate' bluegrass concert benefits Erwin-based food pantry

Mountain music filled the air in Erwin on Saturday as a 'Pass the Plate' benefit concert happened in support of the Main Street Market Food Pantry. ‘Pass the Plate’ bluegrass concert benefits Erwin-based …. Mountain music filled the air in Erwin on Saturday as a 'Pass the Plate' benefit...
ERWIN, TN
wjhl.com

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65 Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65 More funding heading to ETSU cheer, dance teams. The East Tennessee State University...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport Public Library’s LEGO Club sparks kids’ creativity

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local children are invited to the Kingsport Public Library for a LEGO Club event that takes place every month. A release from the Kingsport Public Library said children from kindergarten to fifth grade are welcome to attend the monthly sessions. Kids are given lots of LEGO blocks and a different building challenge each month, such as crafting the strongest bridge or creating a special display.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU women's tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday

ETSU women’s tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday. ETSU women's tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee …. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee State. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim Saturday wins on high …. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Struggle to Find Bus Drivers

Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued tonight ahead of tomorrow’s system

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12 a.m. Monday. Winter Weather Advisories issued for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties. Cloudy skies are forecast for the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers possible early evening

Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and the mountains of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties in Tennessee from 12 AM Sunday thru 12 AM Monday for the potential of two to six inches of ice and snow. Some of the highest peaks of northwestern and western North Carolina could see as much as eight to ten inches of snow.
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy