'Pass the Plate' bluegrass concert benefits Erwin-based food pantry
Mountain music filled the air in Erwin on Saturday as a 'Pass the Plate' benefit concert happened in support of the Main Street Market Food Pantry. ‘Pass the Plate’ bluegrass concert benefits Erwin-based …. Mountain music filled the air in Erwin on Saturday as a 'Pass the Plate' benefit...
Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders
Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65 Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65 More funding heading to ETSU cheer, dance teams. The East Tennessee State University...
Happy Tails 5k raises funds to build low-cost spay, neuter clinic in Carter County
Happy Tails 5k raises funds to build low-cost spay, neuter clinic in Carter County. Happy Tails 5k raises funds to build low-cost spay, …. Happy Tails 5k raises funds to build low-cost spay, neuter clinic in Carter County. Sheriff: Johnson City man arrested after physical …. Sheriff: Johnson City man...
Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk set for Sunday in Elizabethton
Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk set for Sunday in Elizabethton. Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk set for Sunday in …. Happy Tails 5K Run and 1K Walk set for Sunday in Elizabethton. Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65 Bucs hold off Keydets at home, 69-65.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
Kingsport Public Library’s LEGO Club sparks kids’ creativity
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local children are invited to the Kingsport Public Library for a LEGO Club event that takes place every month. A release from the Kingsport Public Library said children from kindergarten to fifth grade are welcome to attend the monthly sessions. Kids are given lots of LEGO blocks and a different building challenge each month, such as crafting the strongest bridge or creating a special display.
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties are ready to be adopted
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769. You can also visit the shelter on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Mountains starting the transition to snow, Accumulation possible for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
ETSU women's tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday
ETSU women’s tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday. ETSU women's tennis wins again; sweeps Davidson Saturday. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee …. Buffs blast Bears, take three of four from Shawnee State. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim Saturday wins on high …. Blue Devils, Bulldogs claim...
Meet Daniel, Melon and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Struggle to Find Bus Drivers
Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
Winter Weather Alerts issued tonight ahead of tomorrow’s system
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12 a.m. Monday. Winter Weather Advisories issued for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties. Cloudy skies are forecast for the...
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
Storm Team 11: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers possible early evening
Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western North Carolina and the mountains of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and Greene counties in Tennessee from 12 AM Sunday thru 12 AM Monday for the potential of two to six inches of ice and snow. Some of the highest peaks of northwestern and western North Carolina could see as much as eight to ten inches of snow.
Wintry mix across the mountains, Snow is still a possibility late afternoon for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries. Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, …. Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries. Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See...
Hawkins County struggling to find bus drivers due to student behavior, certification process
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools Transportation Supervisor Rolando Benavides met with the Board of Education on Thursday to discuss the decline in bus drivers in the district due to student behavior and government red tape. Due to disruptive behavior from students towards one another, several routes do not have full-time drivers due to […]
