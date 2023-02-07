Read full article on original website
Stablecoin issuer Paxos probed by New York regulator
Paxos Trust, the issuer of Binance’s BUSD stablecoin, is reportedly being investigated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). While the exact scope of the investigation is unclear, the probe was confirmed to Bloomberg by an unnamed person familiar with the matter. An NYDFS spokesperson told...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall along with top 10 cryptos; SOL biggest loser
Bitcoin and Ether fell during Asian trading hours on Friday, along with the rest of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Solana’s native token notched the biggest loss, following rumors of a potential ban on crypto staking for retail investors in the U.S. Asian equity markets also weakened, mirroring Wall Street’s overnight downtrend, following mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy.
Huobi to expand in Hong Kong as it bets on China
Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plans to expand its operations in Hong Kong, anticipating that Mainland China will soon follow the city’s recent pro-crypto shift, Huobi chief and digital asset tycoon Justin Sun told Bloomberg TV on Friday. Fast facts. Chinese entrepreneur Leon Li...
Bitcoin mining difficulty dips 0.5% over two weeks after hitting record high
Bitcoin’s mining difficulty edged down 0.5% in the two weeks through Sunday after hitting an all-time high in the previous adjustment, according to data from BTC.com. The difficulty changes roughly every two weeks, and is a measure of how much computing power is used for mining bitcoin blocks to be rewarded with Bitcoins.
Bitcoin Price Dips
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – February 10, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Bitcoin was trading below US$22,000 Friday morning Hong Kong time, capping a 4.5% fall since last week. One expert told Forkast that the key price levels to watch out for are US$19,000 and US$25,000, but it’s still not clear what’s going to happen next.
