Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
Gasoline expense reimbursement to be issued
Gasoline expense reimbursement to be issuedPhoto byUSA Diario. The Internal Revenue Service will process reimbursements for gasoline expenses for those who use their personal car as a means of transportation to work.
A house divided? SEC Commissioner Peirce attacks agency’s fines against Kraken exchange
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly criticized the agency’s fines against the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange for offering staking products to investors, calling the approach “paternalistic and lazy.”. Peirce said in a Thursday statement that she disagreed with her agency’s action this week to...
Bitcoin Price Dips
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – February 10, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Bitcoin was trading below US$22,000 Friday morning Hong Kong time, capping a 4.5% fall since last week. One expert told Forkast that the key price levels to watch out for are US$19,000 and US$25,000, but it’s still not clear what’s going to happen next.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall along with top 10 cryptos; SOL biggest loser
Bitcoin and Ether fell during Asian trading hours on Friday, along with the rest of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Solana’s native token notched the biggest loss, following rumors of a potential ban on crypto staking for retail investors in the U.S. Asian equity markets also weakened, mirroring Wall Street’s overnight downtrend, following mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on monetary policy.
Stablecoin issuer Paxos probed by New York regulator
Paxos Trust, the issuer of Binance’s BUSD stablecoin, is reportedly being investigated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). While the exact scope of the investigation is unclear, the probe was confirmed to Bloomberg by an unnamed person familiar with the matter. An NYDFS spokesperson told...
Huobi to expand in Hong Kong as it bets on China
Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plans to expand its operations in Hong Kong, anticipating that Mainland China will soon follow the city’s recent pro-crypto shift, Huobi chief and digital asset tycoon Justin Sun told Bloomberg TV on Friday. Fast facts. Chinese entrepreneur Leon Li...
China to set up national blockchain technology research center in Beijing
China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has given the go-ahead to set up the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre in Beijing to run blockchain research and development, according to a local media report. Fast facts. The center will be led by the Beijing Academy of Blockchain and Edge Computing...
