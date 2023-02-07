ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Press: Balloonacy Floats Across United States

By Bill Press, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrGrm_0kf8LlcT00

One thing’s for sure — we’re not made of the same stuff the people of Ukraine are.

For a whole year, they’ve stoically experienced bombs and missiles raining down on them. Yet we see one unarmed balloon floating 60,000 feet over the United States, and the entire country panics.

Last week’s response to the Chinese spy balloon was so over-the-top it was embarrassing. For five days, the media gave it wall-to-wall coverage, as if the balloon posed an immediate danger to the American people. Which it didn’t. Republicans reacted in true partisan fashion, accusing President Biden of going “weak” on China by allowing what some claimed was the first Chinese balloon to penetrate American air space. Which it wasn’t.

“SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON,” Donald Trump shouted on Truth Social. “POP THIS BALLOON!,” echoed the front page of the New York Post.

Oh, please.

Granted, releasing high-altitude espionage balloons around the globe is a blatant violation of international sovereignty, for which China should rightly be condemned — and for which some form of retaliation short of military action is in order. Cancellation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China is a good first step. On that, Democrats and Republicans can agree. Beyond that, America’s best response is not to panic, but to just chill — and consider the facts. What do we know?

We know America’s not the only target of Chinese government surveillance. The Pentagon has also tracked its spy balloons over East Asia, South Asia, Western Europe and, most recently, Latin America. Nor is this the first time one’s been spotted over American territory. The last time was in February of 2022, hovering near Hawaii.

We know, according to the Pentagon, that three surveillance balloons also flew over parts of the United States between 2017 and 2020, when — guess who? — former President Trump was in the White House. Although several Trump officials, including the former president himself, initially denied that report, the Pentagon revealed they were probably not informed because the balloons were not considered a serious threat to national security. Last week’s balloon was treated differently only because it remained over the lower 48 for five days.

We also know, again according to the Pentagon, that at no time did the balloon pose a threat to public safety or to national security, because there was no intelligence it could gain at 60,000 feet that the Chinese government hadn’t already collected from its spy satellites circling the earth and passing overhead a couple of times a day. Just like American satellites do.

We also know, although his critics would never admit it, that Biden did the right thing. His first reaction, the day he found out about it? “I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday, as soon as possible,” Biden told reporters.

When military leaders urged delay in order to avoid the risk of loss of life or property, were the balloon shot down over populated areas, Biden agreed to wait. But he told them to down the balloon as soon as it arrived over the Atlantic — and in shallow waters, so that any surveillance equipment could be retrieved. With a single AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile, an F-22 shot down the invading balloon at 2:39 p.m. Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. Navy divers promptly began recovery efforts. Mission accomplished.

In the end, Biden had a choice: Go with the Republican hotheads who demanded he shoot down the balloon right away, or go with his Pentagon leaders who urged caution. He made the right decision.

Press is host of “The Bill Press Pod.” He is the author of “From the Left: A Life in the Crossfire.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Schumer: US believes aerial objects shot down over past few days were balloons

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday the U.S. believes objects that were shot down over American and Canadian territory over the past few days were balloons, citing a briefing by President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Schumer said the administration believes the objects were “much smaller” than the suspected Chinese spy…
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Salon

Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

884K+
Followers
96K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy