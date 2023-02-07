ATO stepper motor: choose right one for your 3D printer

Ordinary printers used in daily life can print flat objects designed by computers, and 3D printers work basically the same as ordinary printers, but the printing materials are a little different. The printing materials of ordinary printers are ink and paper, while 3D printers are equipped with different “printing materials” such as metal, ceramic, plastic, sand, etc., which are real raw materials.

After the printer is connected to the computer, the “printing materials” can be controlled by the computer materials” are layered on top of each other, eventually turning the blueprint on the computer into a physical object.

In layman’s terms, a 3D printer is a device that can “print” real 3D objects, such as printing a robot, printing a toy car, printing various models, and even food. The reason why it is commonly called a “printer” is based on the technical principles of ordinary printers, because the process of layered processing is very similar to inkjet printing. This printing technology is called 3D stereo printing technology.

3D printing is a kind of rapid prototyping technology that builds objects by layer-by-layer printing based on digital model files and using adhesive materials such as powdered metal or plastic. 3D printing is usually achieved using digital technology material printers. It is often used to make models in the fields of mold making, industrial design, etc., and then gradually used for the direct manufacturing of some products.

There are already parts printed using this technology. The technology has applications in jewelry, footwear, industrial design, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), automotive, aerospace, dental and medical industries, education, geographic information systems, civil engineering and so on.

A stepper motor is an integral part of a 3D printer. It can precisely control the distance and position of the movement. The stepper motor is a power motor that executes one step after receiving a command, and has no sliding amount. The distribution of the circumference is the precision of the motor, and the size of one step is the precision of the stepper motor.

For example, the stepper motor cycle is divided into 80 steps, 100 steps, 200 steps, 280 steps, 300 steps and so on. Stepper motors are open-loop controlled motors that convert electrical pulse signals (PWM) into angular displacement or step displacement. After receiving a pulse signal, the angle turned, this angle is called the step angle. The step angle of the stepper motor is generally 0.9 degrees, and the step distance is 1.8 degrees.

In the 3D printer, the stepper motor is responsible for the Z-axis of the machine’s lifting (that is, the layer thickness of the machine) for accurate interpretation and technical calculations. The stability and running accuracy of the stepper motor directly affect the printing problem of the 3D printer. Understanding the knowledge of the stepper motor plays a very important role in the maintenance of the 3D printer.

How to choose a right stepper motor for your 3D printer?

1. Selection of stepper motor torque

The holding torque of a stepper motor is similar to the power of a conventional motor. Stepper motors usually choose which model according to the required torque (that is, the torque of the object to be driven). Roughly speaking, if the torque is below 0.8N.m, choose a flange size of Nema 8 (20mm), Nema 11 (28mm), Nema 14 (35mm), Nema 16 (39mm), Nema 17 (42mm), and if the torque is around 1N.m, it is more appropriate to choose a Nema 23 (57mm) stepper motor. If the torque is above 1N.m, it is necessary to choose a stepper motor with specifications such as Nema 34 (86mm), Nema 42 (110mm), and Nema 54 (130mm).

2. Selection of stepper motor speed

For 3D printers, the speed of the stepper motor should also be taken into consideration. Because the output torque of the motor is inversely proportional to the speed. That is to say, the output torque of the stepping motor is large at low speed, and the torque in the high-speed rotation state is small. If your 3D printer needs a high-speed motor, it is necessary to measure the coil resistance, inductance and other indicators of the stepper motor. Select a stepper motor with a smaller inductance to obtain a larger output torque.

3. Selection of stepper motor phase

Stepper motors with different phases have different working effects. The more the number of phases, the smaller the step angle, and the smaller the vibration during operation. In most cases, 3D printers use 2 phase motors. If you need high torque, it is more practical to choose a 3 phase stepper motor.

4. Selection of no-load starting frequency of stepper motor

The no-load starting frequency of the stepper motor is an important indicator for purchasing a stepper motor for 3D printers. If it is required to start and stop frequently in an instant, and the speed is around 1000 rpm or higher, it is usually necessary to accelerate the start. If you need to start directly to achieve high-speed operation, it is best to choose a reactive or permanent magnet stepper motor. The idle frequency of these motors is relatively high.

5. Customize special specifications according to your actual situation

It is best to further communicate with the technical engineer of the manufacturer, so as to confirm whether the stepper motor you want to choose can meet all the indicators you require. If you need a special specification of stepper motor for your 3D printer, please contact us. We can customize stepper motors of different specifications, such as the diameter, length, and extension direction of the shaft, etc.

