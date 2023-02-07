ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does the king cake knife stay in the box at your house? There’s only one right answer.

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

King cake knife stays in the king cake box.

Or does it?

In recent Mardi Gras seasons, New Orleans and Mississippi Coast residents alike have become polarized by the role of the tool that cuts delicious pieces of holiday pastry.

We want you to sound off on the issue. Do you leave the sugar-crusted butter knife in the box until it’s gone, or do you wash it every time and pick a new knife from the drawer?

Only one answer is acceptable, in my opinion, but we will let the majority rule. Take our survey now.

