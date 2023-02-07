Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call
Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Jalen Hurts Told Nick Sirianni to Knock It Off During the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Jalen Hurts protecting Nick Sirianni from himself.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' top reasons for optimism and concern after close loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII was a back-and-forth battle in Arizona: The Eagles started hot, taking a 10-point lead into halftime, but the Chiefs finished stronger, with Patrick Mahomes guiding a fourth-quarter breakout to claim a 38-35 victory. Kansas City can now celebrate its place as an emergent dynasty, having won or appeared in three of the last four championships. But what about this year's runners-up? What are we to make of the No. 1-seeded Eagles who actually entered Sunday's title showdown as the favorite?
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB returns for second half of Super Bowl after hurting ankle vs. Eagles
One of the major storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle. The star signal-caller injured his right ankle while being taken down during the divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he missed just one drive in that game, he was clearly not 100 percent.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
CBS Sports
Derek Carr expected to be released: Multiple NFC South teams among best fits for Raiders QB in 2023
Derek Carr's days as the Raiders' quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: A look at records that fell during Chiefs-Eagles, led by Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl LVII had a little bit of everything. It had big plays, a second half comeback and some controversy after a questionable holding call on the Eagles set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal. Defense may have the only thing missing on a night where a combined 73 points were scored between the two teams, making it the third-highest scoring Super Bowl ever.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl babies: Chiefs' Nick Allegretti becomes father to twins, Mecole Hardman's girlfriend in labor
In just hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle on the biggest stage in sports: Super Bowl LVII. This Sunday will end up being the best day in the lives of the men that end up victorious, but there are a couple of players who already feel like they won the Super Bowl, because on Sunday, they became fathers to new children.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Veteran QB Chad Henne retires following Chiefs' championship win over Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs will be in the quarterback market this offseason. For a backup, that is. In the aftermath of the franchise winning its third Super Bowl title in club history, veteran quarterback Chad Hanne posted on social media that he is "calling it a career" and electing to go out on top, retiring from the NFL after 13 years in the league.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Controversial penalty on Eagles' James Bradberry in final minutes paves way for Chiefs win
The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship Sunday, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII. It was an entertaining affair headlined by two star quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts combined for seven total touchdowns in the third highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.
CBS Sports
Chiefs score in Super Bowl 2023: Live updates, highlights as Kansas City aims to respond again to Eagles score
Chiefs fans: CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, real-time stats, highlights and more from Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City's bid for another Super Bowl title is underway. The Chiefs are duking it out with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy under newly minted MVP Patrick Mahomes. K.C. made it to the big game by way of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 regular season record and by slaying the Jaguars and Bengals in the postseason. Now, the only thing standing in their way of football immortality is an Eagles team that has enjoyed similar success this year over in the NFC, so we should be in for quite a game. This is the third time that the Chiefs find themselves in the Super Bowl under Mahomes and are looking for their first title since the 2019 campaign.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes may already be a Hall of Famer after gutsy performance that earned him MVP
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- If Patrick Mahomes were to wake up tomorrow and decide that he wants to retire from football, you could make a strong case that the 27-year-old has already done enough in his career to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not only did...
Comments / 0