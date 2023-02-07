ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Ethiopia Orthodox Church split: Social media restricted

Ethiopia has restricted social media and messaging platforms ahead of rival planned rallies following a split in the popular Orthodox Church. The row has caused deadly violence and began last month when some clerics accused the main church of ethnic discrimination, which it denies. The authorities banned protests by both...
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral

A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
Turkey earthquake: The children whose names have been erased

The wounded children in Adana City Hospital are too young to know how much they've lost. I watched doctors in the intensive care unit bottle-feed an injured six-month-old girl whose parents can't be found. There are hundreds more cases of unidentified children whose parents are dead or untraceable. The earthquake...
Tu v Aap: The Indian woman who sparked a Twitter battle on pronouns

In India when you call someone "you", how do you address them? Do you call them a respectful "aap" or an informal "tu" or use the middle-of-the-road pronoun "tum"?. That's the question that Indian Twitter has been debating for the past few days. It started earlier this week with a...
Knowsley: Government trying to end 'excessive' use of asylum hotels

The government has said it is trying to stop the "excessive use of hotels" to house asylum seekers after violence outside accommodation in Merseyside. Fifteen people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday. A police officer and two members of the public were...
Israel legalises nine West Bank settlement outposts

The Israeli government has authorised nine Jewish settlements in the West Bank which were previously unauthorised outposts. It is the first such move by the new government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The international community regards all settlements as illegal under international law, though Israel disputes this. Palestinians see settlements...
Nigeria election 2023: Nigeria military denies coup plot claim ahead of poll

The Nigerian military has denied a claim by the governing party that it is planning to disrupt the upcoming presidential election. An official from the APC party had said that generals had last week held a secret meeting with the rival PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The allegations are "wicked"...
Islamic State attack kills Syria mushroom pickers

At least 11 people have died in an attack in central Syria that has been blamed on Islamic State militants, a war monitor has said. Militants attacked a group of about 75 people picking mushrooms near Palmyra, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. Syria's state news agency...
Ukraine war: Battle for the city of Bakhmut intensifies

Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which they have tried to capture for more than six months. Ukraine believes they are pushing to take the Eastern city before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion later this month. The BBC's Orla Guerin has spoken...
Earthquake: Irish charity Goal says 27 of its workers killed

An Irish-based aid charity, Goal, has confirmed that 27 of its workers have lost their lives in the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The victims were 26 Syrian citizens and one Turkish citizen, but an undisclosed number of other Goal aid workers remain unaccounted for, the charity said. Goal's chief...

