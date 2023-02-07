Read full article on original website
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Serving police officer charged with rape and actual bodily harm
A serving police officer has been charged with rape.PC Jorden Brown, attached to the Central East Command Unit, was charged on 6 January with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm. He is due to attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.The offences are alleged to have occurred between November 2018 and February 2019 and relate to one victim, who was known to him. They are alleged to have occurred off-duty.They were reported to police in October 2019 and an investigation was launched. He is suspended from duty.Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland, from Central East Command Unit, said: “PC Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow. “While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Men accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks claim video they took of her proves their innocence
An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts. Madison Brooks, 19, died on 15 January after a vehicle hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since arrested four men for allegedly raping or witnessing the rape of Brooks before dropping her off near the...
buzzfeednews.com
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
Transgender woman, who stalked a girl as a man, granted transfer to Scotland all-women's prison: report
Violent trans prisoner Tiffany Scott has reportedly been granted permission to transfer to an all-women's Scottish prison despite history of targeting females.
3 men sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder in Griffin
After one defendant pleaded guilty in the case of a brutal murder at a Griffin apartment home in 2020, two more co-defendants were convicted at trial this week, Spalding County officials said.
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.
On Tuesday, the sheriff of Tulare County, California, revealed that a shooting that left six people dead on Monday morning in central California, including a young mother and her child, appeared to have been gang or cartel-connected.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report
The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
Victorian judge denies bail for 13-year-old facing ‘staggering’ 181 charges
A Victorian supreme court judge has denied bail for a 13-year-old facing 181 charges, saying that if released from youth detention there is a “near inevitability” he will offend again. The boy, known to the court as RN, has been in custody since 30 November 2022. An application...
Their son’s killing by police was caught on film like Tyre Nichols’ beating. They want answers – and change
The parents of a Colorado 22-year-old killed by police after calling 911 for roadside help have blasted officers’ attempts to dismiss charges against them – while sharing their despair that people like Tyre Nichols and their son keep losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.“What are they doing?” an exasperated Sally Glass, mother of Christian, asked as she fought back tears outside of Clear Creek County Courthouse, where the two former officers charged in her son’s death appeared on Monday.Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Buen has been charged with second-degree murder and two misdemeanors, official misconduct...
Gang members to stand trial for murder of missing women
A Mexican judge has ordered four suspects to stand trial for the murder of two women who were reported missing in Juarez on Jan. 4. A fifth suspect has been charged with the illicit burial of two bodies.
‘I’m back again’: Wanted man taunts cops by filming himself outside police stations
A wanted man has been taunting police by filming himself outside police stations and posting messages on social media challenging them to catch him.Dean Manning, 34, has created a private Facebook group called “The Real Hunted” with the description “let the games begin”.The criminal, who stands at 4ft 9in, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.“I’m back again, you know me,” Manning says in one of the videos outside Bury St Edmunds police station in Suffolk.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rina Sawayama hints at representing UK at EurovisionNicola Bulley: Police continue search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dogCheeky Junior Bake Off contestant names ‘the police’ as her biggest ‘phobia’
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
