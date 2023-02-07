A serving police officer has been charged with rape.PC Jorden Brown, attached to the Central East Command Unit, was charged on 6 January with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm. He is due to attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.The offences are alleged to have occurred between November 2018 and February 2019 and relate to one victim, who was known to him. They are alleged to have occurred off-duty.They were reported to police in October 2019 and an investigation was launched. He is suspended from duty.Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland, from Central East Command Unit, said: “PC Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow. “While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”

6 DAYS AGO