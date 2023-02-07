ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Canvey Island: Man dies after being found injured in car park

A murder investigation has begun after the death of a man who was found injured in a car park. Essex Police said officers were called to the Iceland car park in Furtherwick Road on Canvey Island at about 01:45 GMT. The force said it was believed the man, who was...
BBC

Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash

A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
BBC

Bradford crash: Police name motorcyclist killed in collision

A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car has been named by police. Nathan Thompson, 32, from Leeds, died when his motorbike collided with a Honda Jazz in Leeds Road, Bradford, shortly before midnight on 1 February. West Yorkshire Police said the 28-year-old Honda driver was arrested on of...
BBC

Fresh appeal after A47 recovery vehicle driver killed

Police have made a new appeal for witnesses after a breakdown recovery driver was struck by a car and killed in Leicestershire. Tristian Connell, 37, was outside his vehicle on the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, when he was hit just after 09:20 GMT on 20 January. Leicestershire Police...
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
BBC

Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed

Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC

Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house

Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC

Nunthorpe family raises £13,000 after Redcar beach dog attack

A family left with a £13,000 bill after their dog was seriously injured in a beach attack have said they were "flabbergasted" after hitting their fundraising goal. Marie Hay had been walking husky Naevia on Redcar beach when it was set upon by two "bulldog-type" dogs on Sunday. Four...
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents

Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC

Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet

Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC

Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car

A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man

A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Police Confirm Death Of 4-Year-Old Girl Following ‘Tragic’ Dog Attack In Milton Keynes

A four-year-old girl has tragically died after being mauled by a dog in the back garden of her home, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. Emergency services were called to the property in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, where the dog was “humanely” destroyed by armed officers at the scene. No one else was hurt in the attack and the family of the child—named locally as Alice Stones—has since been supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy