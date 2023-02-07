Read full article on original website
Army Times
Army launches another performance bonus program for recruiters
Army officials have launched a new performance pay incentive for recruiters amid a crisis that left the service’s end-strength goal short by around 20,000 troops in fiscal year 2022. The Army’s assistant secretary overseeing manpower and reserve affairs, Agnes Gereben Schaefer, launched the “Recruiter Production Incentive – Assignment Incentive...
Army Times
National Guard stands at crossroads of crisis
Editor’s Note: This is the second story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Read the first story. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line...
Army Times
U.S. troops providing medical aid to earthquake victims in Turkey
Army, Air Force and Navy personnel are responding to requests for assistance from Turkey’s government following a 7.8 earthquake on Monday that devastated parts of that country and neighboring Syria. The death toll has now surpassed 22,000 people. The U.S. began amassing a response to the earthquake on Tuesday,...
Army Times
DoD schools diversity chief responds to ‘racism’ claims
The Pentagon official who oversees diversity, equity and inclusion for the Defense Department’s schools is at the center of an inquiry from lawmakers who said she made “racially disparaging” comments. Now, Kelisa Wing, who has led diversity efforts for the Department of Defense Education Activity since December...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Army Times
‘Toxic bird pits’ talk shows continued ignorance of burn pit dangers
In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Joe Biden insisted that Republicans and Democrats can work together on major issues, noting that in 2022 “we came together to pass the most significant law ever helping victims exposed to toxic burn pits.”. But the phrase was recorded...
Army Times
How NORAD protects the skies over the Super Bowl
While millions of eyes will be on the field Sunday for Super Bowl LVII, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will have its eyes in the sky over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Since 2002, NORAD has protected the skies over the Super Bowl. As such, it will do...
Army Times
Korean war soldier reported missing in action identified
A soldier who was reported missing in the Korean War has been accounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Army Cpl. Donald L. Dupont, 22, was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action while fighting the enemy near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, on Dec. 2, 1950. According to a release from the accounting agency, Dupont’s remains could not be recovered after the battle.
Army Times
Trudeau: US warplane shot down object over Canada
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. Shortly before Trueau’s tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said...
Army Times
Fighter aircraft shoot down car-sized ‘object’ flying near Alaska
Air Force fighters shot down an undetermined object of unknown origin off the coast of Alaska on Friday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing. The object was the size of a small car and was traveling near Alaska’s border with Canada, but the administration hasn’t determined exactly what it was and whether it was state-owned, Kirby said. Pilots on scene were able to assess that it was unmanned, he said.
Army Times
New Jersey cops not indicted in Army vet shooting death
A New Jersey grand jury declined to indict two police officers that shot and killed a retired Army major in the summer of 2021 who aimed a handgun at them, according to a statement from the state attorney general’s office. Newton, New Jersey police officers Steven Kneidl and Garrett...
Army Times
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the object. An “unidentified object” was shot down with a missile by U.S. fighter jets Sunday over Lake Huron, and it was believed to be the same one tracked over Montana and monitored by the government beginning the night before, U.S. officials said.
