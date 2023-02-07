ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NC State student found dead of apparent suicide inside residence hall

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is investigating another apparent suicide this weekend on campus. University police said authorities found a female undergraduate student dead Saturday inside Sullivan Hall. "Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wake County deputies respond to shooting on Zebulon Road

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Wake County sheriff's deputies are responding to a Sunday shooting in Youngsville. Investigators are at a home on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. The sheriff's office said it isn't aware of any ongoing threats to the community. The area had a heavy presence of law...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Durham house fire displaces 10 residents

DURHAM, N.C. — A fire in Durham Friday has displaced 10 people. The Durham Fire Department responded with to a house fire on Dunbar Street, near North Carolina Central University. According to the fire department, firefighters reported seeing smoke from the second floor of the building when they arrived...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man charged in deadly shooting of roommate

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. — A Moore County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder following a shooting in Biscoe. Around 4:15 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sings Creek Lane, where they found Michael Gluck, 52, who had been shot. Gluck was...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Wayne County salvage fire continues to burn; drawing more than 100 first responders

DUDLEY, N.C. — A massive, full-scale fire at a Wayne County salvage site drew fire crews and emergency responders from throughout the county on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials told media that the 911 center got a call just before 1:30 a.m. reporting the flames. As the sun rose, the scale of the full alarm fire came into focus as flames and smoke rose high above the tree line.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
