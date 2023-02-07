Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Academy Street Delays Anticipated as Cary Begins Relocation of the Ivey-Ellington HouseJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Over 200-years old: Historic Black church seeks to rebuild, reopen this month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Despite its deep and historic roots in Fayetteville's Black community, when the oldest church in the city was damaged during Hurricane Florence, it wasn't immediately restored. Since 2018, the congregation at Evans Metropolitan AME Zion has not been able to meet in their home church building.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
NC State student found dead of apparent suicide inside residence hall
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University is investigating another apparent suicide this weekend on campus. University police said authorities found a female undergraduate student dead Saturday inside Sullivan Hall. "Our Wolfpack community lost a student this weekend in an apparent suicide, just a few days after a graduate...
Woman dies after car crashes into Airborne and Special Operations Museum Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car crashed into the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville Saturday night. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the crash at 9:29 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the car ran off the road and crashed into the museum, located at 100 Bragg Blvd. near Walter Street.
4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Wake County deputies respond to shooting on Zebulon Road
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Wake County sheriff's deputies are responding to a Sunday shooting in Youngsville. Investigators are at a home on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. The sheriff's office said it isn't aware of any ongoing threats to the community. The area had a heavy presence of law...
Durham house fire displaces 10 residents
DURHAM, N.C. — A fire in Durham Friday has displaced 10 people. The Durham Fire Department responded with to a house fire on Dunbar Street, near North Carolina Central University. According to the fire department, firefighters reported seeing smoke from the second floor of the building when they arrived...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
After fighting it for years, Fayetteville neighbors concerned by building of nearby halfway house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in a Fayetteville neighborhood can only watch as a 100-bed federal prison halfway house is being built near their backyards. Some residents still have concerns about the project that they previously fought for years. About a year ago, the selected part of Cain Road was...
One person dead after shooting on Zebulon Road, Wake County deputies investigating
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — One person has died Sunday after a shooting in Youngsville. Wake County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting at 3:24 p.m., where they found one person dead at the scene. The shooting happened on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. According to the sheriff's office, another...
Moore County man charged in deadly shooting of roommate
EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. — A Moore County man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder following a shooting in Biscoe. Around 4:15 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sings Creek Lane, where they found Michael Gluck, 52, who had been shot. Gluck was...
'My mom could have been taken away from me': Durham woman recalls saving her mom's life during prom night in 2013
DURHAM, N.C. — Kayla Kinard remembers getting ready for her senior prom back in 2013 when her mom collapsed. Kinard was thankful she had watched a TV show with her mom days earlier that demonstrated how to perform CPR. Tesca Kinard had collapsed in cardiac arrest. “I heard her...
Fire crews battle massive Wayne Co. salvage fire, local crews relieved by neighboring fire departments
DUDLEY, N.C. — Wayne County fire crews were assisted by neighboring fire crews and emergency responders on Saturday after a massive, full-scale fire broke out at a Wayne County salvage site. The fire occurred at National Salvage & Service Corporation on Old Mt. Olive Highway in Dudley. County officials...
UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
Wayne Co. salvage fire still burning after 2 days
School bus crash Friday sends four students to local hospital
Four students were hospitalized Friday after a school bus crash in Durham. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the bus was hit by a Buick on East Geer Street near Summerlin Road around 3:47 p.m.. Highway patrol said after the collision bus came to a rest partially in...
Wayne County salvage fire continues to burn; drawing more than 100 first responders
