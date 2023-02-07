Read full article on original website
Get Cozy! Have Valentine’s Dinner Inside a Capital Region Enchanted Igloo
You can still eat outside during the winter at these restaurants that offer enchanted igloos. There are a few restaurants that are offering this unique and cool dining option. The Barrel in Bolton Landing, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, and La Capital Tacos in Troy.
Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?
We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!. Before you know...
1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs. Over the weekend, police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute. Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York. On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded...
Legendary Saratoga Springs Restaurant Sold! What Does It Mean?
Established in 1932 in downtown Saratoga Springs, a legendary restaurant has been sold and will change hands. What does that mean for Sperry's one of the city's oldest restaurants?. Sperry's Restaurant Has Been Sold. In just three days on the market, a contract agreement was reached for the restaurant and...
Is Fulton County the Next to Get This Fast-Food Chicken Franchise?
The study of this Fulton County location for the newest chicken fast-food franchise began last year. Now the site plans to build were recently submitted. This new fast-food restaurant could be built by late this year or early next. Where Are They Eyeing the New Location?. The new location of...
Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs
In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
Getting Married? It’ll Cost More Than Your House in These Upstate NY Cities!
Getting married is one of the best days of most peoples' lives. Family and friends gather together, as you all celebrate reaching the peak of your journey from partners, to a couple, to fiancés and beyond. It's an extremely joyous occasion, but often, one that comes with a hefty...
Tractor Trailer Wedged Across Closed Saugerties Roadway For 24 Hours
A tractor-trailer was stuck across a roadway that was closed for the season in the Town of Saugerties on Monday into Tuesday, requiring police and special tow services for removal. Tractor Trailer Stuck Across Saugerties Roadway For 24 Hours. Around 3:30pm on Monday, February 6th, Saugerties Police responded to an...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
New York State Police Seek Your Help! Man Missing In Montgomery County
Troop G Missing Person Alert! New York State Police are seeing your help in a Capital Region missing persons case. Perhaps you have seen this individual, know this person or can share this information in hopes that family or friends can locate him. According to the World Population Review, there...
