Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services February 13 – February 20
Lassen Union High School District Adult Programs – Diploma Gold – meets Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:30-8:30 pm at 814 Cottage Street. For questions, please call Zeane’ Barber at 530.257.2703. Monday, February 13. Lassen Family Services Budgeting Class is held every Monday from 4:00 – 5:00p.m.,...
Job Announcement: Lassen County Office of Education: Lassen After School Program Leader
Lassen County Office of Education: Lassen After School Program Leader. Proficiency in basic skills required: High School Diploma and passage of the CODESP Test or 48 college units. Demonstrated aptitude for work to be performed. Ability to deal with adults and children in a variety of settings. 3 hours per...
Phil John Bertanzoni – January 18, 2023
Phil John Bertanzoni, 79, of Susanville, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Chandler, AZ. Phil was born to Phillip and Delores Bertanzoni on December 30, 1943 in Susanville, CA. After Phil graduated from Lassen High School in 1961, he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country for four years at Lackland Air Force base, then spent time in Korea.
Congratulations to Sherrie Thornton – Our Valentine’s Date Night Giveaway Winner!
Congratulations to Sherrie Thornton, our 2023 Valentine’s Day Date Night Giveaway winner!. A gorgeous and unique Valentine’s arrangement and a dozen handmade truffles from Milwood Florist and Nursery. A gourmet set that includes twelve chocolate-dipped strawberries and a crystal from Merry Morsels. Two movie passes and two ten-dollar...
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for February 12th
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for February 12th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Janesville Man Facing Burglary Charges After Being Caught with Stolen Property
A Janesville man was arrested on burglary related charges early Sunday morning after police say he was caught red-handed with stolen property that tied him to burglaries at both McKinley Elementary and the Forest Service Yard on Fifth Street. According to details released by the Susanville Police Department, at about...
