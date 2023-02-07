ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

Phil John Bertanzoni – January 18, 2023

Phil John Bertanzoni, 79, of Susanville, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Chandler, AZ. Phil was born to Phillip and Delores Bertanzoni on December 30, 1943 in Susanville, CA. After Phil graduated from Lassen High School in 1961, he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country for four years at Lackland Air Force base, then spent time in Korea.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for February 12th

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for February 12th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy