Harris Co. Judge: Comptroller needs to 'go back to accounting class' following 'defunding the police' finding
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
Houston named 7th most glamorous city in the US, according to survey
HOUSTON - Whoever thinks Houston isn't all that must not know, but the city was recently found to be one of the most glamorous cities in the U.S. According to a survey in LawnStarter, Houston was among the top 10 cities after researchers examined different glam factors including multi-million-dollar homes, exclusive yacht and country clubs as well as access to luxury vehicles.
Texas's H-E-B rated best retailer
A new survey found Texas grocery shoppers have it pretty good after San Antonio-based H-E-B was named the best grocery story chain in the country. FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka looks at why the local powerhouse fares so well.
Prairie View A&M president leaving early due to 'limited presidential authority, Chancellor responds
HOUSTON - Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons announced she is leaving her position early because of "limited presidential authority." However, Dr. Simmons recently announced on Friday afternoon that she will be leaving the position earlier than expected at the end of February. She wrote, "No one is more surprised than I by this premature end to my tenure. Indeed, I had counted on working assiduously to assure the success of my successor by completing in full and as ably as I can my responsibilities as president. However, I was informed recently that I could only continue as president with limited presidential authority. My immediate response was that I could not and would not agree to being president in name only."
The story behind Houston online romance scam
A Houston family says their elderly father was scammed out of more than $100,000 dollars by a woman he met through a dating site. Social Catfish reports people seeking love lost a record $547 million dollars to romance scams last year with Texas being the third highest state. FOX 26's Heather Sullivan investigates and you won't believe what she uncovered.
Harris County Constable: For Valentine's Day turn in your ex with warrants, drugs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Valentine's Day is all about love and this year you can channel old love and any leftover feelings from an ex into being a Good Samaritan!. Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is offering a special this Valentine's Day to help you resolve any feelings you may have about an ex-lover who did you wrong.
16-year-old shot, killed outside apartments in north Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating what led up to a shooting that reportedly killed one in north Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units are investigating a shooting in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Westfield. Officials say the call came in around 3 p.m.
Innovation fair supports Houston ISD students future business ideas
HOUSTON - While 'adults' get most of the attention for driving Houston's business climate, a number of Houston ISD kids are offering a glimpse of what the future may hold in a first-ever 'Innovation Fair' and competition. The Houston Ion, in the old Midtown Sears building, is designed to nurture...
Santa Fe Shooting: Victims reach agreement with online ammunition seller who sold bullets to admitted shooter
HOUSTON - "I haven't been back to this school in five years. The last day I was here was the day of the shooting," said Rhonda Hart, who lost her daughter Kimberly in the mass shooting. Justice still alludes loved ones of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting. The...
Man shot while trying to fight officer in Kingwood
Overnight a domestic incident between a man and his girlfriend escalated and ended with Houston police shooting the 28-year-old suspect as he tried to fight an officer while running from a Kingwood apartment complex. FOX 26's Shelby Rose breaks down what happened.
Houston father spreads life-saving message after son passed from cardiac arrest
A Houston father is headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl this week but it actually isn't the game that's the highlight of his trip. Scott Stephens lost his son Cody from sudden cardiac arrest while in his father's recliner. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks to the father who is hoping to save others from the same fate.
Turley, Syria Earthquake: Volunteers needed to help pack medical supplies to be sent
HOUSTON - Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee is asking for volunteers to pack supplies for those in Turkey and Syria. Volunteers are needed on Monday for a day of preparation to send medical supplies to the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6. The death toll from the earthquake has reached more than 25,000.
VIDEO: Suspect in chase attempts to jump over highway divider
A police chase in northwest Houston ends after a short standoff. The suspect's car appeared to start smoking, and as he exited the vehicle, he tried to jump the divider on the highway to escape.
Gunfight leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston between family members
HOUSTON - Authorities in northeast Houston are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting that might have stemmed from a domestic squabble between family members. It happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday when Houston police were called to the 8000 block of Chateau St. That's where investigators said a man was found shot to death.
Small plane crash in northeast Harris County near railyard
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are on their way to a small plane crash, reports say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are responding to a small aircraft crash near a railyard off Beaumont Highway and Adlong Johnson Road near Crosby. SUGGESTED: Driver killed after getting...
Woman dead due to falling out of car window after argument with driver in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is dead after a supposed drunken argument while driving on the freeway in north Houston, officials say. According to Sergeant David Rose, around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 3000 block of North Freeway near Calvacade Street an HPD officer saw a woman's body on the roadway.
Clara Harris off parole after 2018 prison release, murdered husband for cheating in 2002
HOUSTON - Clara Harris is officially off parole following her release from prison in 2018, 15 years after the brutal murder of her husband. Harris, a former Clear Lake dentist, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her husband, David Harris. Her parole expired on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety due to her completing her parole obligations.
Black History Month: Black Cowboy Museum
Black cowboys played a large role in creating ranching opportunities in Fort Bend County. FOX 26 photojournalist Ray Williams shows the inside of a museum in Rosenberg that documents the history of Black cowboys.
Houston's Morning Show
Houston mom blogger Jasmine Camble (@oneflymama) shows some easy DIY party games to keep your Super Bowl party going. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards and Sally MacDonald face off in a cup-blowing competition followed by an oreo dunking contest that could challenge your guests to take a not-so-appetizing bite!
Off-duty Houston PD officer chases down man who fired off gun in downtown
HOUSTON - A man is in custody Saturday night after officials said he tried to flee moments after firing off his weapon in downtown Houston. It happened in the 500 block of Dallas St. around 9:45 p.m. when an off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department working an extra job noticed a disturbance between two groups of people.
