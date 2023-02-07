HOUSTON - Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons announced she is leaving her position early because of "limited presidential authority." However, Dr. Simmons recently announced on Friday afternoon that she will be leaving the position earlier than expected at the end of February. She wrote, "No one is more surprised than I by this premature end to my tenure. Indeed, I had counted on working assiduously to assure the success of my successor by completing in full and as ably as I can my responsibilities as president. However, I was informed recently that I could only continue as president with limited presidential authority. My immediate response was that I could not and would not agree to being president in name only."

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO