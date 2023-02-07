Documents reveal why prosecutors believe a mother abducted her own kids and went on the run after no-showing court

Read full article on original website
Woman Gets 15 Years For Paying Undercover Fed $5,000 ‘Downpayment’ to Assassinate Husband in Murder-For-Hire Plot
A federal judge in Florida handed down the maximum sentence to a 48-year-old Tallahassee woman convicted of trying to have her estranged husband killed in a murder-for-hire plot. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker on Monday sentenced Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, to serve 15 years behind bars after she paid an undercover federal agent a $5,000 downpayment to assassinate the man, federal prosecutors confirmed in an email to Law&Crime.
Texas husband sentenced to prison for murdering his wife after ‘obvious’ attempt to blame the victim blows up in his face
More than three years after Tiereney Nicole Anderson was shot and killed at the age of 34, a jury in Harris County, Texas, found her husband guilty of murder. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said that Mark Anderson, 36, not only committed the slaying but also shot himself at the crime scene in a transparent effort to blame the victim for her own death.
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Texas dad suspected of opening fire and murdering twin daughters minutes after the girls’ mother left the home
An armed Texas father allegedly barricaded himself in his home late last week and took his own life after shooting and killing his twin daughters. Larry Thompson was identified as the suspect in the slayings after the girls’ mother reported hearing a gunshot shortly after leaving the residence where the shooting occurred, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release. Family members, including the girls’ mother April Sadler, identified the victims as Heaven Sadler and Nevaeh Sadler, both just 12 years old, they told NBC Dallas-Forth Worth.
Julissa Thaler: Prosecutors assure “horrid” photos won’t be shown; Tory Hart testifies after opening statements
Jurors and the prosecution are already treading lightly on what is likely to be an emotional trial against a woman accused of the shooting death of her 6-year-old son last May, the Star Tribune reports.
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him
A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
Wisconsin man allegedly shot and killed Milwaukee cop hours after getting probation for 2021 hit-and-run
A Wisconsin man believed to have shot and killed a Milwaukee police officer on Monday had been in court earlier that same day, where he received probation for a hit-and-run in what the judge in that case called a “good bargain.”. Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed...
Athena Brownfield's caretaker appeared to post eerie Instagram photos after toddler's suspected murder
Alysia Adams, an Oklahoma caretaker charged in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared to post Instagram selfies after the toddler's death.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Police Hunt for Man Accused of Torturing Captive Woman, 2 Years After Conviction for Same Thing
Police say it's "extremely troubling" the suspect isn't still behind bars for his pervious crimes. Authorities in Oregon are searching for a man accused of the kidnapping, attempted murder and assault of a woman he held captive ... less than two years after he pleaded guilty for doing the same thing to an ex-girlfriend in Nevada.
7-Month-Old Baby of Mother Accused of Strangling Her Kids Has Died
A 7-month-old baby who was the lone survivor of an alleged attack by his own mother has succumbed to his injuries, authorities announced Friday. The baby boy had suffered traumatic injuries in the alleged attack earlier this week that left two other children, aged 5 and 3, dead. Prosecutors say the children's mother, Lindsay Clancy, strangled the children before jumping from a window in an apparent suicide attempt. Police have been probing whether Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she allegedly attacked her children. The 32-year-old is currently in recovery in a Boston hospital while in police custody on murder charges, as well as three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.Read it at Boston
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning as prosecutors argue he should be held without bail.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.
At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.
Woman sentenced after fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loan, using it for Trump resort trip and plastic surgery
A Tennessee woman will spend over six years in prison because she lied to get her hands on COVID-19 relief money and used it for an out-to-state trip to a Trump resort and plastic surgery. Leslie Bethea, 30, pleaded guilty back on Aug. 25, 2022, to a count each of wire fraud and making a false statement to her probation officer.
Tyre Nichols Had Crohn’s Disease. His Mother Disputed That It Would Take Five Police Officers To Subdue Him.
“You had five officers’ combined weight of over a thousand pounds beating up on a young man that’s only a buck fifty.”
Court Docs Reveal Disturbing New Details About Case of 7-Year-Old Who Was Burned, Beaten
A New Hampshire man who is facing several charges after his 7-year-old son was reportedly beaten and burned waived his arraignment on Friday. Murtadah Mohammad, 25, had been expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County District Court in Manchester, but he waived his arraignment Friday morning and did not appear in court. The boy's mother identified Mohammad as his biological father.
North Carolina mother charged after police find dead 3-month-old boy in a suitcase in a closet for over 12 hours
A North Carolina mother has been charged in connection with the grim discovery of the body of her baby boy stuffed inside of a suitcase in a closet, police said Wednesday. Synkel Shanice Davis, 34, is accused of one count of concealing or failing to report the death of a child, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime.
