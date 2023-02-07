ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
PINEVILLE, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2023. Marcel Dugar, 41, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated kidnapping of a child; probation detainer; revocation of parole. Obed Paul Samuelson, 40, Birnamwood, WI: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Victor Paul Assunto, 44,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Alexandria man arrested for crimes in Pineville

Following two separate incidents that occurred at a residence on Hillcrest Street in Pineville, over the last weekend, the Pineville Police Department has arrested Decorrien Dovonte Dixon for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Feticide, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft, Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
PINEVILLE, LA
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
PINEVILLE, LA
APD seeking missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
MARKSVILLE, LA
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria. Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Red Cross Sound the Alarm

PINEVILLE, LA
BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

