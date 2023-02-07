Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2023. Marcel Dugar, 41, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated kidnapping of a child; probation detainer; revocation of parole. Obed Paul Samuelson, 40, Birnamwood, WI: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Victor Paul Assunto, 44,...
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
kalb.com
Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria man arrested for crimes in Pineville
Following two separate incidents that occurred at a residence on Hillcrest Street in Pineville, over the last weekend, the Pineville Police Department has arrested Decorrien Dovonte Dixon for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Feticide, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Theft, Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at Louisiana restaurant, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
kalb.com
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
KPLC TV
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
kalb.com
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
Drug raid lands Acadiana man in jail, faces Heroin and Fentanyl charges
Jacob Odel David, 41, of 538 New Orleans Street, Lake Arthur was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.
KPLC TV
Murder suspect was scheduled for trial next week in separate shooting
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Had he not been arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Da’Marcus Ardoin in Westlake, Kevin Williams Jr. would have gone to trial in St. Landry Parish next week. All three suspects in the killing have prior connection to violent crimes. We looked into...
kalb.com
$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria. Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to...
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
Eunice Police arrest four students following fight; more arrests expected
According Eunice Police Chief, Kyle LeBouef, four students have been arrested following a fight a Eunice High.
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
kalb.com
Red Cross Sound the Alarm
An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting.
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
