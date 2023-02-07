ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

3 things to know this morning – February 7, 2023￼

By Zach Glancy
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tE0JL_0kf8If9400

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Governor Brad Little's “Idaho Launch” plan is headed to the Senate after only passing the House by two votes. The bill provides high school graduates up to $8,500 for workforce training. However, it will likely find greater resistance in the Senate.

2. Many wildlife management areas in eastern and southeast Idaho are closed to protect big game that has moved into the lower elevations. This includes Portneuf, Georgetown, Montpelier, Tex Creek, and Market Lake.

3. Business in Island Park is booming thanks to the snow this season. They currently have events every weekend in February and  a couple events even in march. The Island Park Chamber of Commerce is hoping the weather will help extend the winter tourism season.

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room

(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy