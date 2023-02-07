ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

10TV

Ohio train derailment prompts water utility to take precautions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia water utility is enhancing its water treatment process as a precaution following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. West Virginia American Water said Sunday that it’s also going to install a secondary intake...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

OMAHA, Neb. — The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Those who live near railroad tracks concerned after latest Ohio derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After last week's train derailment in East Palestine, many who live next to the railroad tracks have a new fear. The derailment involving 50 cars, 10 of which were carrying hazardous materials, caused many Ohio and East Palestine officials to order evacuations for residents near the derailment. The evacuation order has since lifted and residents are able to head back home days after the incident.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
10TV

Toxic gases released cause concern for residents in Ohio village

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
10TV

Safety Board: Mechanical defect caused Ohio train wreck

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the fiery derailment of dozens of freight cars in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line Friday night, federal investigators announced Sunday. The smoldering tangle of cars, some carrying hazardous materials, kept an evacuation order in effect.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
10TV

Staffing at Ohio restaurants still down about 10-20% as Valentine's Day nears

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Valentine's Day is one week away, and if you're trying to plan the perfect date, time is of the essence. Restaurants are anticipating more people to go out on Valentine's Day, and in the days surrounding it this year than compared to the past few Valentine's Days. Because of that, restaurants are highly encouraging reservations to allow staff to prepare as best they can.
OHIO STATE
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
