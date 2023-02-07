TikTok is the gift that keeps giving, if you love the micro trend cycle that is. Last year, we had a bunch of new trends to embody — balletcore, gorpcore, and cottagecore are just some that took the internet by storm. We also had visual mood boards to live life by such as the coastal grandmother trend or the weird girl aesthetic. In 2023, moods are just as ephemeral on the social media platform and the trend of the minute is a nostalgic one: the Vanilla Girl. And our very own Princess of Wales has been spotted adopting this trend in a cream Victoria Beckham sweater dress whilst out and about on a royal engagements.

