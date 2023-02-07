ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Bustle

TikTok's “Vanilla Girl” Trend Isn't As Inclusive As You Think

TikTok is the gift that keeps giving, if you love the micro trend cycle that is. Last year, we had a bunch of new trends to embody — balletcore, gorpcore, and cottagecore are just some that took the internet by storm. We also had visual mood boards to live life by such as the coastal grandmother trend or the weird girl aesthetic. In 2023, moods are just as ephemeral on the social media platform and the trend of the minute is a nostalgic one: the Vanilla Girl. And our very own Princess of Wales has been spotted adopting this trend in a cream Victoria Beckham sweater dress whilst out and about on a royal engagements.
Bustle

You’s Showrunner Explains Joe 2.0 & Season 4’s Murder Mystery Pivot

There’s a murderer on the loose in the first part of You Season 4, and for once, it isn’t Netflix’s resident serial killer Joe Goldberg. At the beginning of the season, Joe (Penn Badgley) is in London and creates a new identity as college literature professor Jonathan Moore. But when the serial murderer — aka the Eat The Rich Killer — targets his new cohort of spoiled, rich, drug-addled socialites, Joe loathes to find himself in the middle of a murder mystery.
Bustle

Twitter Can’t Help But Wonder About Carrie & Aidan's New Kissing Pics

After the paparazzi captured images of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett filming a kissing scene as their And Just Like That characters, the lead actor herself took to Instagram to share some images of her own. The teaser snaps show SJP’s iconic character Carrie Bradshaw kissing her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw outside her New York apartment. Parker captioned the post emphatically with “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ.”
Bustle

A Last Of Us Fan Theory Links Ellie's Immunity To Her Biological Mother

Set 20 years after a brain-invading cordyceps outbreak decimated modern civilization, HBO’s The Last of Us doesn’t offer the survivors much hope. That is until an Infected bites a 14 year old named Ellie (Bella Ramsey), something that, under normal circumstances, would be an imminent death sentence. For some reason though, she never turns, seeming to indicate that Ellie is immune to the fungus. Believing that the teen has a “greater purpose,” Fireflies leader Marlene (Merle Dandridge) reveals to Ellie that whatever happened to her is the “key to finding the vaccine” that could save humanity and sends her on a dangerous cross-country expedition with smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal).
Bustle

How Lizzo & Adele Ended Up Drunk Together At The Grammys

Thanks to her Las Vegas residency, we know “Weekends with Adele” are a good time. Lizzo just confirmed it when she opened up about the two singers’ night together at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards during her Elvis Duran and The Morning Show appearance on Friday, Feb. 10. The new Record of the Year winner shared some funny stories from their table, especially their drunken antics and their encounter with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Bustle

Phoebe Dynevor’s Sister Is Making Her Mark In Modelling

Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton made Phoebe Dynevor a household name in the UK and beyond. Since she appeared on our screens as Daphne Bridgerton, the actor has become the brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury and recently starred in the comedy film Bank Of Dave. And life in the public eye runs in the family for the star, whose mother Sally Dynevor is an actor on Coronation Street and her father Tim Dynevor is known for his time on Emmerdale. The latest name from the Dynevor family? Phoebe’s younger sister, Hattie.
Bustle

Rihanna Subtly Announced Her Pregnancy At The Super Bowl

Rihanna is pregnant, a representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Feb. 12. The news follows fan speculation that started during her Super Bowl halftime performance, in which the “Diamonds” singer rubbed her belly at several points. Many fans were reminded of Beyoncé’s pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, where the musician revealed her own bump after a performance of “Love on Top.”
Bustle

Are Alexa & Brennon Pregnant After Love Is Blind Season 3?

During their time on Love Is Blind Season 3, Brennon and Alexa (née Alfia) Lemieux quickly became one of the season’s favorite couples. They were the first pair to get engaged and had a fairly stress-free journey to the altar. During the show’s reunion back in November, they joked about making a pregnancy announcement — though Alexa clarified, “I’m not pregnant. Yet.” So it wasn’t too surprising when the topic of babies came up in Netflix’s After the Altar, which dropped Feb. 10.
Bustle

Cardi B & Penn Badgley’s Friendship Timeline Proves She’s The Biggest You Stan

Joe Goldberg is everyone’s favorite stalker, and Cardi B is no exception. The rapper has made it no secret just how big of a fan she is of the Netflix series You, in which Penn Badgley plays a charming but ruthless stalker and serial killer. But as it turns out, her fandom actually is also due in part to Badgley’s mutual love and respect for her. After she discovered that the actor praised her in an interview two years after he first made the comments, Cardi immediately fangirled over him, starting an online Twitter friendship for the ages. Perhaps she was a Gossip Girl stan even before crushing on Joe?
Bustle

Yes, You Can Apply To Be On Love Is Blind UK

UK fans of hit reality show Love Is Blind rejoice, because the series has finally gotten a British spin-off. Having debuted in February 2020 and subsequently becoming a lockdown hit, Love Is Blind follows a group of singletons who go on the ultimate blind date by staying in specially-designed pods as they learn about potential suitors, without seeing them. And thanks to the success of the original series and its spin-offs in Japan and Brazil, Netflix is now preparing to bring those famous pods over the Atlantic for the Brits to experience. The excitement for a British version of the dating show is palpable, so here’s everything we know so far about Love Is Blind: UK.

