Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Bonita Springs, Estero
Many more dining options are coming in 2023 to Bonita Springs and Estero. The future venue in Bonita Springs with the best buzz must be Lake Park Diner Bonita Beach, under construction on the south side of Bonita Beach Road west of U.S. 41 and targeted to open this May. The growing brand operated by veteran restaurateur Paul Fleming builds on the original location that launched in 2019 in Naples’ Lake Park neighborhood.
South Beach Bar and Grille owners vow to rebuild their beloved restaurant
Many homes, lives, and businesses were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Some people saw the devastation firsthand, while others watched from afar. One of the...
City council moves to keep the small-town charm in Naples
Leaders in one Southwest Florida city are cracking down to preserve what people like the most about it. The Naples City Council is concerned...
Truck combusts after crashing in Fort Myers Saturday morning
A truck went up in flames after a crash Saturday morning near Edison Avenue and Henderson Avenue in Fort Myers. Firefighters had left the...
Boil water notice on Fort Myers Beach
A boil water notice has been issued on Fort Myers Beach on Sunday. The boil water notice is in effect for everyone on Fort Myers Beach. A water main broke leading to the boil water notice. People either have no water or very low pressure. You should boil your water...
64th Annual Hospital Ball to support NCH
People in Southwest Florida are coming together to support NCH. The 64th annual Hospital Ball was held Saturday night and WINK chief meteorologist Matt...
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
Coconut Jack's Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road...
Person hit by a train near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fort Myers
Fort Myers police say a person was hit by a train near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Evans Avenue in Fort Myers...
Winds lead to 2 1/2-acre fire from original permitted burn
Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District went to the scene of a fire where strong winds contributed to a permitted burn losing control. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the permitted burn was off Poinsettia Avenue and spread to over 2 1/2 acres. Crews extinguished...
WINK News tours Lee County FEMA housing
Saturday morning WINK News is giving viewers an inside look into FEMA housing. WINK News got a tour of FEMA's direct lease units inside...
Man arrested after hit and run with female bicyclist in Naples
David Preston was arrested by the Naples Police Department after allegedly crashing into a bicyclist and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the Naples Police Department, Preston crashed into a bicyclist at US 41 and 10th Street South in Naples. Preston didn’t stop or give any aid to the...
Naples City Council making plan to preserve the city’s charm
Naples City Council is concerned the city's losing its charm, and they're working on a plan to make sure that charm never leaves....
Man sentenced to 15 years for selling drugs at Charlotte County gas station
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. Willard Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty and sentenced for drug trafficking and other drug charges following a January trial in Charlotte County.
Lehigh Acres firefighters investigating 2-vehicle fire on Milano Avenue
Firefighters are investigating the source of a fire that engulfed two vehicles on Milano Avenue South in Lehigh Acres early Friday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the fire was extinguished shortly after midnight and no one was injured. An investigator with the State Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations responded to assist with the investigation.
Man arrested, accused of helping man who walked out of trial escape
A man walks out on his trial and is nowhere to be found after being convicted. Now, another man, Daniel Torres Quezada, is sitting...
FGCU food pantry helps students facing food insecurity
Many remember being a broke college student surviving on ramen noodles and fast food. But by some measures, these days, two out of five...
