Texas State

The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
WKYT 27

Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok could be banned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices. Republican state Senator Robby Mills sponsored Senate Bill 20 to remove the video-sharing app on government devices. Security experts say the social media app could expose user data to the Chinese government. “It’s a security risk,...
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
WWEEK

The Senate’s Top Republican Wants State Employees Who Work Remotely to Pay Their Own Travel Costs

SPONSOR: Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) WHAT IT WOULD DO: Require state employees who live full time in other states to pay their own travel costs when they return to Oregon on state business. Currently, state HR policy that went into effect in December 2021 says that “employees who work under the full-time remote work model must be reimbursed by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal

Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.

