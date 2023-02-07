Read full article on original website
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson calls for Chinese balloon to be shot down
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is sounding off about a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and is calling for the government to take action.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Sen. Josh Hawley wants to create a legal age to be allowed on social media
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., intends to make his focus in the current Congress a legislative package aimed at protecting children online — including by setting the age threshold to be on social media at 16. In an interview with NBC News, Hawley detailed some top lines of what his...
Committee passes bill that would ban TikTok on state devices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok could be banned by Kentucky lawmakers on state-owned devices. Republican state Senator Robby Mills sponsored Senate Bill 20 to remove the video-sharing app on government devices. Security experts say the social media app could expose user data to the Chinese government. “It’s a security risk,...
South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal
A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
The Senate’s Top Republican Wants State Employees Who Work Remotely to Pay Their Own Travel Costs
SPONSOR: Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend) WHAT IT WOULD DO: Require state employees who live full time in other states to pay their own travel costs when they return to Oregon on state business. Currently, state HR policy that went into effect in December 2021 says that “employees who work under the full-time remote work model must be reimbursed by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Utah is poised to be the first state to pass a gender-affirming care ban in 2023
Utah is likely to become the first state to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors this year. The Utah Senate approved a bill Friday that would bar minors from receiving gender-affirming surgeries and place an indefinite moratorium on their access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The bill, which...
Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal
A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Kim Jong Un tells troops to prepare for war
After disappearing for 36 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resurfaced Tuesday during a meeting with military officials and ordered his country to “prepare for war.”
Georgia state senator wants TikTok ban from all state-owned devices including for teachers
Some state agencies are already barred from having the popular social media app TikTok on their state phones.But a lawmaker wants to make sure it isn’t on any state-owned device… that includes teachers.
Senators pass bill to crack down on those refusing to pull over for police
He states that one recent report from larger cities which looked at fleeing vehicles showed 77% of them were not stolen
Louisiana Prisons in Violation of the 14th Amendment: 'Unconstitutional'
The state is "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention of people in its custody," said the Justice Department after a two-year investigation.
