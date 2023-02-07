Read full article on original website
Chocolate Affair On Tap For Saturday At Janice Mason Art Museum
Having not been held since pre-COVID, there’s great anticipation for the typically-annual “Chocolate Affair” — set for 4, 5 & 6 PM Saturday evening in the Janice Mason Art Museum. Leida Tackett, assistant director for the JMAM, said more than 130 have already purchased their $25...
Trigg Schools Distinguished Alumnus Committee Looking For Nominations
The Trigg County Schools Distinguished Alumnus Committee is gearing up for meetings to decide its second class. Committee member Bob Brame tells the News Edge they will soon take suggestions on who should be honored. Brame says they have already started the 2023 list. The first class of inductees included...
CCHS Band Director Named Director Of The Year
Christian County High School Band Director Anthony Darnell was named the 2023 Phi Theta Mu Young Band Director of the Year during a Saturday night awards ceremony. Darnall was presented the award on Saturday, February 11, 2023, during the All-State Band Concert at the Kentucky Center in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association conference.
Jimmy Mosley, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Jimmy Mosley of Cadiz. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CCPS, SWK EDC Partnership Could Erase Childcare Deserts
Local childcare initiatives are beginning to take shape across our region, and as a result, more industries could locate in our area. The region has been dubbed a ‘childcare desert,’ with up to four children on a waiting list for every open spot at local daycares. A recent initiative between Christian County Public Schools and the South Western Kentucky EDC hopes to create more childcare opportunities.
Robert Fooshee, 65, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for Trigg County native 65-year old Robert Thomas ”R.T.” Fooshee, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2:00 Monday afternoon, February 13, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning, February 13.
Jo Talley, 76, of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year old Jo Ann Talley, of Elkton, will be at 1:00 Sunday afternoon, February 12, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Wiley’s Chapel Cemetery in Logan County. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Sunday morning, February 12. She is survived by husband of...
Shots Fired Suspect Flown To Nashville Hospital
A Hopkinsville man was flown to the hospital after a report of shots fired and a wreck Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to Great Oaks Drive for a man firing shots at a home and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area that fit the description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Doris Threlkel, 74, of Elkton
Funeral services for 74-year old Doris Jean Threlkel, of Elkton, will be at 1:00 Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2023, at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Saturday morning, February 18. Survivors include her sons, Lee Threlkel and his...
Christian County Approved For Beginning Farmer Loan Program Funding
The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation announced Friday it has approved over $1.5 million for eight agricultural loans for projects across the commonwealth, including Christian County. At its monthly meeting, the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approved $26,250 for Christian County’s Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The program is designed to assist individuals...
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
Woman Injured In Friday Morning Pembroke Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Oak Grove Road sent a Christian County woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Tiffany Smith was southbound when she lost control in a curve causing the car to run off the road and overturn. She was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Tennova Healthcare, in Clarksville, for injuries.
Man Charged With Assaulting His Child’s Mother
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and choked her Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 62-year-old Mario Blount wrapped a seatbelt around the woman’s neck and punched her several times in the face during an altercation. He was arrested and charged with...
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
Crofton Woman Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Crofton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after a search warrant at her apartment Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they searched an apartment at Bainbrook Apartments and located 18 grams of meth, bags used for selling narcotics, digital scales, and opioid pills. 64-year-old Lynda Craft was...
Area Legislators Pleased With Passage Of Continued Tax Reform Legislation
Area legislators say they were pleased to see the next step in Kentucky Income Tax reform pass both the Kentucky House of Representatives and Senate during the past week. Third District State Senator Whitney Westerfield, who serves on behalf of Christian, Caldwell, and , says the legislation passed because the state continues to meet the benchmarks required.
