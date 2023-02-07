Read full article on original website
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Auburn apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 animals
AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people and six animals were displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment complex. Just after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment near 40 Fifth Street Northeast. The fire is out and crews remain on scene for overhaul.
Person injured in rollover, entrapment in Everett
A person was injured after rolling a car in Everett on Sunday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, crews with Everett Fire Department responded to a report of an overturned and smoking vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 at the Southeast Everett Mall Way exit. When the crews arrived they found a smoking vehicle with a person inside. After crews worked to extinguish the fire, the person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
Seattle K-8 school closed Monday after fire causes minor damages
SEATTLE — Catharine Blaine K-8 will be closed on Monday after a fire caused minor damage, Principal Patrick Gray wrote in a message to parents. The Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries and they do...
Man shot in Sammamish home invasion, robbery
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Deputies are searching for suspects accused of shooting a man inside his Sammamish home overnight Monday. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) was called just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a home invasion shooting and robbery in the 22500 block of 2nd Street in Sammamish. A family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition, according to KCSO.
Over 20 horses seized from Pierce County property recovering, investigation continues
REDMOND, Wash. — After being rescued from a property in Graham in November, 27 horses are on the mend. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies seized the horses from the property as part of an animal cruelty investigation. Now, a majority of the horses found refuge in Redmond at Save...
KPD: 26-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to the head at apartment complex
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Kent on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at 5:47 a.m., someone called 911 saying they heard the sound of a gunshot, and saw a person laying down in the parking lot.
Multi-agency chase of stolen car and attempted carjacking ends in Kent
A chase of a stolen car ended with a crash in Kent ditch and multiple arrests, according to information gathered at the scene from KIRO 7′s Jake Chapman. Saturday night, Federal Way police responded to a report of a stolen car with an adult and three teenagers heading north. Federal Way police notified Tukwila police the suspected car was heading toward Southcenter Mall, where the suspects may have been planning to carjack another vehicle. When the suspects arrived at the mall, Tukwila police spotted them and chased them toward SeaTac.
Everett Mall | Shopping mall in Everett, Washington
Everett Mall is a 673,000-square-foot (62,500 m2) indoor/outdoor shopping mall located in Everett, Washington, United States. Planned in the late 1960s, the mall began with the construction of two anchor stores, Sears in 1969 and White Front in 1971; the mall was originally built and opened in 1974. It was plagued from the start of development: construction was stalled in 1972 due to the Boeing bust, and it suffered further misfortune with one anchor store closing before the rest of the mall could open.
RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared
SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue
Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
Wayward Coyote Wanders Into WA Hospital, Receives Care & Released [VIDEO]
A lost coyote had quite a scary experience at a Washington Hospital earlier this week. It seems the wayward animal found her way into Jefferson Healthcare Medical Center in Port Townsend on Tuesday. After the scared coyote entered the facility, she quickly realized she didn't belong there. She ran down...
Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update
A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
Crews remove toxic pollutants from Snohomish estuary home to fish habitat
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Boats maneuvered to where workers lifted the last of nearly 300 creosote-soaked pilings Friday, completing a portion of a broader project to restore salmon in the Snohomish River. "This is an area we've been partnering with Tulalip [Tribes] for a long time to restore this estuary,...
Police Blotter: Officers arrest man with ‘obvious’ counterfeit bills
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Officers arrested a 54-year-old Tacoma man suspected of passing off several counterfeit $100 bills on Feb. 4. The suspect used what officers said were “obvious” counterfeit bills to...
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle
'She brought everyone smiles and she brought everyone laughter.'
'This person needs to face what they did': $1,000 reward offered in Capitol Hill fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — The family of an 80-year-old woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has offered a $1,000 reward for help finding the driver who is responsible. Bari Hill was struck Sunday afternoon and later died at Harborview Medical Center. Hill's family...
Mercer Island man creates website to help earthquake survivors
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A 20-year-old from Mercer Island is looking to help those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. "The distribution is huge, and these online tools can really have a real-world impact," said 20-year-old Avi Schiffmann, the president and founder of the nonprofit organization, Internet Activism, which is essentially a digital helping hand for those in need.
Wiki Phung was headed to college then work, but she never arrived
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Nearly 32 years ago, a Shoreline college student vanished on her way to work. The investigation into Wiki Phung’s disappearance revealed a hidden life and several surprising suspects. “When somebody's taking your sister away from you, you don't heal. It's it's, you never heal. I...
