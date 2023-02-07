A chase of a stolen car ended with a crash in Kent ditch and multiple arrests, according to information gathered at the scene from KIRO 7′s Jake Chapman. Saturday night, Federal Way police responded to a report of a stolen car with an adult and three teenagers heading north. Federal Way police notified Tukwila police the suspected car was heading toward Southcenter Mall, where the suspects may have been planning to carjack another vehicle. When the suspects arrived at the mall, Tukwila police spotted them and chased them toward SeaTac.

KENT, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO