Everett, WA

KING 5

Auburn apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 animals

AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 40 people and six animals were displaced after a fire at an Auburn apartment complex. Just after 2:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment near 40 Fifth Street Northeast. The fire is out and crews remain on scene for overhaul.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Person injured in rollover, entrapment in Everett

A person was injured after rolling a car in Everett on Sunday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, crews with Everett Fire Department responded to a report of an overturned and smoking vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 at the Southeast Everett Mall Way exit. When the crews arrived they found a smoking vehicle with a person inside. After crews worked to extinguish the fire, the person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Man shot in Sammamish home invasion, robbery

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Deputies are searching for suspects accused of shooting a man inside his Sammamish home overnight Monday. The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) was called just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a home invasion shooting and robbery in the 22500 block of 2nd Street in Sammamish. A family member at the home was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition, according to KCSO.
SAMMAMISH, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multi-agency chase of stolen car and attempted carjacking ends in Kent

A chase of a stolen car ended with a crash in Kent ditch and multiple arrests, according to information gathered at the scene from KIRO 7′s Jake Chapman. Saturday night, Federal Way police responded to a report of a stolen car with an adult and three teenagers heading north. Federal Way police notified Tukwila police the suspected car was heading toward Southcenter Mall, where the suspects may have been planning to carjack another vehicle. When the suspects arrived at the mall, Tukwila police spotted them and chased them toward SeaTac.
KENT, WA
tourcounsel.com

Everett Mall | Shopping mall in Everett, Washington

Everett Mall is a 673,000-square-foot (62,500 m2) indoor/outdoor shopping mall located in Everett, Washington, United States. Planned in the late 1960s, the mall began with the construction of two anchor stores, Sears in 1969 and White Front in 1971; the mall was originally built and opened in 1974. It was plagued from the start of development: construction was stalled in 1972 due to the Boeing bust, and it suffered further misfortune with one anchor store closing before the rest of the mall could open.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

RV encampment in Seattle's SODO neighborhood cleared

SEATTLE — City public utility crews alongside Seattle police worked to clear an RV encampment in SODO. It's a move that critics often say displaces a vulnerable population without addressing the root problem. Though for Austin Coil, Thursday’s move represents a new start. “I haven’t really had a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue

Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
REDMOND, WA
kentreporter.com

Woman, 42, dies in Tukwila car crash along West Valley Highway | Update

A 42-year-old Federal Way woman died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 18100 block of West Valley Highway in Tukwila, just north of the city of Kent border. Tristan M. Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Puget...
TUKWILA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Police Blotter: Officers arrest man with ‘obvious’ counterfeit bills

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Officers arrested a 54-year-old Tacoma man suspected of passing off several counterfeit $100 bills on Feb. 4. The suspect used what officers said were “obvious” counterfeit bills to...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Mercer Island man creates website to help earthquake survivors

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A 20-year-old from Mercer Island is looking to help those impacted by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. "The distribution is huge, and these online tools can really have a real-world impact," said 20-year-old Avi Schiffmann, the president and founder of the nonprofit organization, Internet Activism, which is essentially a digital helping hand for those in need.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
