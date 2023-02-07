ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants

Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New Yorker cartoonist Christopher Weyant recalls the Boston cartoon that changed everything

The Nieman Fellow at Harvard and Globe editorial page contributor has strong ties to Boston. Christopher Weyant has not just one, but two of the best jobs in cartooning. First off, he’s a New Yorker cartoonist, where he’s spent 25 years making light of, well, anything and everything, including current events for the Daily Cartoon on the magazine’s website. That’s where he did a cartoon about Boston that became the New Yorker’s most shared cartoon ever up to that point. (More on that later.)
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!

When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
MassLive.com

Ben Affleck stars in Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial

Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial aired on Sunday night and featured a Massachusetts legend in Ben Affleck. The actor filmed the commercial at the Dunkin’ location in Medford. The Hollywood star was decked out in the official employee uniform, donning a black visor and matching shirt that read, “America runs on Dunkin’.” Affleck went viral as he worked the drive-thru window and handed out coffee and other items. He was joined by his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
MEDFORD, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Legendary NY Pizzeria Expanding to Massachusetts

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a legendary New York City pizzeria is making plans to expand to the local area. According to an article from The Boston Globe, Joe's Pizza is looking to open in the space where &Pizza had been in Cambridge's Harvard Square--and where Milk Bar currently resides, but only until February 19 when it closes. Joe's, whose original location is in Greenwich Village, is known for its classic NYC-style slices of thin-crust pizza; three other locations of the pizzeria can be found in Manhattan along with one in Brooklyn and one in Ann Arbor, MI.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
country1025.com

20 Slangs That Are SO Boston

There are so many words, catch phrases and slang terms that people associate with Boston. Some are tried and true, others have fallen off bank of the river Charles. Have you ever visited friends or family from way out of town who ask you to “talk Boston?” I usually throw in a “wicked” and and a couple of “Yahs” before I sign off with a “I gotta go…I’m dyin’ for a Dunks.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant being sold to owners of another Newton diner

NEWTON, Mass. — One of the most popular spots to get ice cream in Massachusetts will be changing ownership next month. Joe Prestejohn, one of the owners of Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant in Newton, informed the Charles River Regional Chamber of Commerce that he is ready to semi-retire and is selling his family's old-fashioned ice cream parlor in Newtonville.
NEWTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week

A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
WORCESTER, MA
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
77K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy