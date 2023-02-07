Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Blount crowned Oxford High Most Beautiful
Oxford High School hosted its Parade of Beauties with thirty-five participants. OHS Senior, Hope Blount, was selected as “Most Beautiful.” Five beauties from the 9th and 10th grades were chosen and eight beauties were selected from the 11th and 12th grades. In addition, selections for Miss Congeniality, and Most Photogenic.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford education leaders featured in Improving America’s Schools Together
The Carnegie Foundation is soon publishing its latest work on school improvement, and in its pages are contributions from the Oxford School District and the University of Mississippi. Improving America’s Schools Together: How District-University Partnerships and Continuous Improvement Can Transform Education is the first definitive text on continuous improvement in school district-university partnerships, covering improvement methods, theory, research, and real cases across the country with practical improvement tools that can be adapted to any setting.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss places 73 on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ole Miss had 73 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday. A total of 1,154 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored in the fall list released today, which covers the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. For Ole Miss, those 73 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2022 fall season.
