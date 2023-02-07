The Carnegie Foundation is soon publishing its latest work on school improvement, and in its pages are contributions from the Oxford School District and the University of Mississippi. Improving America’s Schools Together: How District-University Partnerships and Continuous Improvement Can Transform Education is the first definitive text on continuous improvement in school district-university partnerships, covering improvement methods, theory, research, and real cases across the country with practical improvement tools that can be adapted to any setting.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO