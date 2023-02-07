Read full article on original website
Lady Trojans get revenge in Minneapolis behind Goetz' big day
The Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team got some good old-fashioned revenge on Friday night, handing Minneapolis a loss on their own home floor by a final score of 55-49. This win moves the Lady Trojans to 15-2 and 7-1 in league play where they now hold sole possession...
3rd-ranked Trojans look to remain undefeated in league at Minneapolis
With a chance to win their sixth straight game and move one step closer to yet another league title, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will travel to Minneapolis for a rematch with the Lions. The Trojans come into this contest at 15-1 ranked as the #3 team...
Legendary K-Stater, Salina native Jack Vanier dies
MANHATTAN — John K. "Jack" Vanier, 94, passed away Friday. Following is an obituary from his family and statements from Kansas State University leadership. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a...
Nex-Tech to bring fiber to Salina residents
LENORA — Nex-Tech, a Kansas company and leader in technology, has announced the next phase of fiber expansion will be to Salina area households. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices (including streaming video) or supporting a work-from-home lifestyle.
KHS shares historic Republic Pharmacy postcard
A look into the past at Republic Pharmacy in Belleville. From the Kansas Historical Society Facebook page:
City of Salina announces street crack sealing work
Monday through Friday, Circle C Paving & Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
City of Salina announces lane closures on S. Ohio Monday
On Monday, public works crews will close southbound lanes on S. Ohio Street near the Westchester intersection at approximately 9:30 a.m. to allow the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to replace malfunctioning traffic counter loops. A single southbound traffic lane will be maintained, utilizing the center turn lane in the...
'Clarence the Catfish' named People's Choice Award winner
Clarence the Catfish is the 2022 SculptureTour Salina People's Choice Award winner. Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock, who also serves as chair of SculptureTour Salina, made the announcement late this morning at Clarence's current location near the northeast corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and E. Iron Avenue. "This would not...
Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
Salina Community Garden plots now available for 2023 season
Growing a vegetable garden on one of the Salina Community Garden plots definitely has many benefits. For many people one of the biggest benefits is simply more space. Many city backyards may have shade trees or other obstacles that make growing a nice garden difficult. In these situations, a community garden plot may offer the perfect solution.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Beeson, Chazzette Monique; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beigel, Christopher...
Senator Jerry Moran remembers Salina native Jack Vanier
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after the passing of Salina native John “Jack” Vanier, a long-time supporter of Kansas State University, former president of the Kansas Livestock Association, and an advocate for rural Kansas:. “Jack and Donna were involved in...
55-inch TV, cash stolen from central Salina residence Thursday
A big-screen television and a large amount of cash were stolen from a central Salina residence during the day Thursday. A 40-year-old Salina man told police that he went to work at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday. When he returned to his residence in the 600 block of W. Walnut Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., he found that someone had forced open his front door, causing approximately $500 in damage, Saline Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent SUV crash
REPUBLIC COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Friday in Republic County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Amber Cherney, 22, Cuba, Kan., was southbound on 260 Road just north of Shady Road. The driver swerved and the SUV entered...
Financial update, housing-related items on Salina City Comm. agenda
Proclamations, finances, and housing-related issues are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Police: Kansas hit-and-run critically injured 30-year-old
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that critically injured a man and asking the public for help with information. Just after 9:30p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive in Riley County, according to a social media report from the Riley County Police Department.
