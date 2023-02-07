Read full article on original website
Salina Police search for man wanted for allegedly passing forged check
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are in search of information about a wanted man who is accused of attempting to pass a forged check with a fraudulent ID. On Friday, Feb. 10, the Salina Police Department turned to Facebook for information about a man accused of passing a forged check at a local bank.
Riley County police investigates possible hit-and-run
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for information about a possible hit-and-run Saturday night that left one man in critical condition. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive around 9:30 p.m. after a 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being […]
Financial update, housing-related items on Salina City Comm. agenda
Proclamations, finances, and housing-related issues are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Police: Kansas hit-and-run critically injured 30-year-old
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that critically injured a man and asking the public for help with information. Just after 9:30p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive in Riley County, according to a social media report from the Riley County Police Department.
Riley County Arrest Report February 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. VICENTE ADRIAN YESCAS SOTO, 36, Wichita, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR ROJAS, 27,...
City of Salina announces street crack sealing work
Monday through Friday, Circle C Paving & Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting
A Hutchinson man is in custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting.
3 arrested following months-long investigation into Salina homicide
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested following a months-long investigation into a homicide in Salina that left one person dead and two others with serious gunshot wounds. The Salina Police Department says that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after a lengthy investigation, it did find probable cause to...
3rd man arrested in connection to killing of soldier in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police have arrested a third man in connection to the alleged shooting of a soldier in Manhattan almost one year prior. The Riley County Police Department reports that Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 1:45 p.m. in connection to the death of Fort Riley soldier […]
City of Salina announces lane closures on S. Ohio Monday
On Monday, public works crews will close southbound lanes on S. Ohio Street near the Westchester intersection at approximately 9:30 a.m. to allow the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) to replace malfunctioning traffic counter loops. A single southbound traffic lane will be maintained, utilizing the center turn lane in the...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
2 hospitalized after Harvey Co. 3-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 7 p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Equinox driven by Hope L. Smith-Becker, 81, Halstead, was northbound on Halstead Road one mile north of Halstead. The driver failed to yield right...
Nex-Tech to bring fiber to Salina residents
LENORA — Nex-Tech, a Kansas company and leader in technology, has announced the next phase of fiber expansion will be to Salina area households. This fiber expansion provides Internet accessibility of speeds up to 1 Gig, allowing ample bandwidth for running multiple wireless devices (including streaming video) or supporting a work-from-home lifestyle.
Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
Traffic stop in Kansas leads to over $500,000 in drugs seized by deputies, sheriff says
The traffic stop happened on I-70.
FBI Presence in Salina
Not a lot of details are available, but there was a federal law enforcement presence in Salina Wednesday morning. KSAL News received multiple tips about a large law enforcement presence in the 300 Block of South 8th Street. Salina Police told KSAL News their involvement was providing traffic control in...
Traffic stop on I-70 in Kansas nets more than $500,000 worth of pot, shrooms
ABILENE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly had more than a half-million dollars worth of drugs in his pickup truck on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, was booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Salina Community Garden plots now available for 2023 season
Growing a vegetable garden on one of the Salina Community Garden plots definitely has many benefits. For many people one of the biggest benefits is simply more space. Many city backyards may have shade trees or other obstacles that make growing a nice garden difficult. In these situations, a community garden plot may offer the perfect solution.
New Use for Old Jail?
As construction continues on the new Saline County Jail, discussions on how to use the current site, once it is vacated are expanding. Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith Hanes joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at some of the possibilities that are being discussed. The conversation...
Legendary K-Stater, Salina native Jack Vanier dies
MANHATTAN — John K. "Jack" Vanier, 94, passed away Friday. Following is an obituary from his family and statements from Kansas State University leadership. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a...
