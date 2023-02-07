ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jenson From Murfreesboro

By Michael Carpenter
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSown_0kf8Hv3f00
Wendy Lane Jenson

Wendy Lane Jenson, 65, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro.

Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

If contact is made, please notify Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (629)201-5514.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: James Gary Whitton

James Gary Whitton, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at his residence in Columbia, Tennessee. Born April 4, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late James Otis Whitton and the late Carrie Murline Price Whitton. Mr. Whitton was a former member of...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Columbia Police Celebrates Retirement of Two Lieutenants

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant James Shannon and Lieutenant John Ussery on their retirement from the Columbia Police Department. Lt. Shannon started his career with the Columbia Police Department back on February 27, 1996. During his tenure at Columbia Police Department (CPD), Lt. Shannon has served in many capacities...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

NWS to Host Severe Weather Awareness Courses

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 19-25, 2023. The National Weather Service of Nashville will be hosting a series of virtual training courses throughout the week and will meet in person for Severe Weather Awareness Day on Saturday Feb. 25. It will be from 9am – 4pm at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Vicente Jose Estrella Jr.

Vicente Jose Estrella, Jr., age 64, husband of Maribel Castillo, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 26, 1958, in the Philippines and was the son of the late Vicente Jose Estrella and the late Librada Navarro Estrella.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Michael Roy Henry

Michael Roy Henry, age 58, a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. The family will celebrate his life with a service at a later date in Madisonville, TN. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com. For more obituaries https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Country Artist Josh Ross Features Maury County Fire Department in Music Video

Rising country artist, Josh Ross recently released the video for “Trouble” with the help of the Maury County Fire Department. The fire department shared on social media, “We were honored to be featured in Universal Music recording artist Josh Ross’ “Trouble” music video. Thank you Josh for using this video shoot as an opportunity to promote the work of our first responders!”
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Cheryl Marie Ragsdale

Cheryl Marie Ragsdale Tate, age 54, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday morning, February 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Cheryl was born on November 28, 1968, in Columbia and was the daughter of Paul Ragsdale and the late Doris Sealy Ragsdale. In addition to her father, she...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Cronin

Barbara Cronin, age 86, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Williamson Medical Center. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com. For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Thomas Eugene Pennock

Thomas Eugene Pennock, age 82, a resident of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at NHC Columbia. He was born on April 12, 1940, in Maury County, Tennessee and attended Maury County Public Schools. He served four tours in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy