Bills' Stefon Diggs, Cowboys Brother Trevon Come from 'Special Womb!' Says Buffalo WR

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs got the best of his brother, Stefon, in the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday. But the Buffalo Bills receiver took a step back to appreciate how special their individual success is for the Diggs family.

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs have maintained such impressive individual success during their time in the NFL that it's often become easy to forget that the two are brothers.

But in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Diggs opened up more about what makes the sibling duo so special after they both competed in the Pro Bowl Games this past weekend.

His answer came down to some simple biology, crediting his mother for the product that fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

"She’s got a special womb or something, she’s pushing out the athletes," Stefon said.

The brothers took center stage once again in Las Vegas on Sunday, though the attention was both good and bad depending on whose side you're on. Stefon tossed and interception at the goal line to Trevon in the AFC vs. NFC flag football competition, and now has some ultimate bragging rights ... at least until the two meet in an actual NFL game for the first time next season when the Bills host the Cowboys at Orchard Park.

But regardless of who wins - whether it's at the Pro Bowl, in the regular season or elsewhere - Stefon understands how special he and his brother have it once he takes a step back to appreciate it all.

Still, maybe no one appreciates it more than their mom.

"I think it’s cool as hell," Stefon said. "It’s a small group of guys with siblings. It’s probably not as cool for me as it is for my mom."

After both were eliminated in the Divisional Round, the brothers now continue into the long offseason with hopes of finally meeting in the Super Bowl next year.

Instead, they'll now have to watch as two of their teams' rivals - the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs - meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday, which will feature brothers Jason and Travis Kelce facing off against each other.

