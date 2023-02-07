ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes realizes Valentine’s Day mistake at Super Bowl 2023: ‘Don’t tell’ my wife

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hapIA_0kf8HUQA00

Patrick Mahomes might be in the dog house with his wife, Brittany Matthews.

The Chiefs quarterback admitted that he forgot about Valentine’s Day as he prepares to play in Super Bowl 2023 against the Eagles on Sunday.

Mahomes, who tied the knot with Brittany in Hawaii last March, appeared caught off guard when he was asked about the holiday while speaking to reporters on radio row in Arizona.

“I didn’t even notice it was coming up, so don’t tell her I said that but I’ll make sure I have some plans now,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know when it is, I know it’s February 14, but I don’t know what day of the week [it is]. I’ll make sure to make plans. I appreciate you reminding me.”

. @PatrickMahomes is so locked in, he hasn’t even made plans for Valentine's Day yet.

📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/J6z3cAyyqO

— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

Last year, Brittany shared photos of the couple posing together with the caption, “My forever Valentine.”

They celebrated daughter Sterling Skye’s first birthday a few days later on Feb. 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8PNF_0kf8HUQA00
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Valentine’s Day in Feb. 2022.
Instagram/Brittany Mahomes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTuGj_0kf8HUQA00
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes shared a kiss on the sidelines in Jan. 2022.
Instagram/Brittany Mahomes

Mahomes and Brittany — who welcomed their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III in November — have a lot to celebrate. Their daughter’s second birthday is later this month, followed by their first wedding anniversary in March.

It’s understandable that Valentine’s Day would slip Mahomes’ mind as he is just days away from playing in his third Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUncJ_0kf8HUQA00
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes with their daughter Sterling Skye after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023.
Instagram

The 27-year-old quarterback is also recovering from a high-ankle sprain he sustained in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round victory over the Jaguars.

Mahomes played through the injury to lead Kansas City to a 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 29.

“It’s definitely better,” Mahomes said Monday about the injury. “You never know exactly until you get to the game obviously, but it’s definitely in a better position than it was at this time before the last game. We’ll keep pushing it but not doing too much ’cause you don’t want to have any setbacks, but I haven’t had any since the game at least.”

The Chiefs and Eagles face off in Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona on Sunday.

Comments / 9

Donna White
5d ago

What can u give her that she doesn,t have already? She’s very spoiled and needs nothing!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'

Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
GLENDALE, AZ
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, reveals game-day prep before Super Bowl 2023

Brittany Matthews is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her game-day prep. In the hours leading up to Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a series of videos on her Instagram, where she showed off her glamorous look for the big game. “I went with this outfit for game day, cute and simple, and comfy,” the 27-year-old Matthews said of her fiery red ensemble. Although Matthews had most of her outfit ready, she had a slight hiccup with her footwear. “My shoes are actually still en route to me because I’m a horrible last-minute person,” she added. Fortunately...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

LeBron James trolls fans after getting booed at Super Bowl 2023

LeBron James had a response lined up. James was shown on the jumbotron during Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles, and got booed by the crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Never one to take affront lying down, James made a gesture of putting an imaginary crown on his head — in symbolism with his nickname, King James. The 38-year-old James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this week in a Lakers home game against the Thunder. Abdul Jabbar’s previous record was 38,387 points, and the record had stood since he retired...
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes responds hilariously to question of pursuing Tom Brady legacy

Patrick Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes, over the years, has played outstanding football, and because of his brilliance on the field, the Chiefs won a Super Bowl in 2020. Even this season, the quarterback has played with a lot of authority and took his team over the line o multiple occasions, allowing the Chiefs to reach their third Super Bowl in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Pat Mahomes Sr. boasts about ‘Philly Blunts’ after Chiefs win Super Bowl

Pat Mahomes Sr. had jokes after the Chiefs smoked the Eagles in the second half of Super Bowl 2023. Mahomes, the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was walking through the tunnel with a victory cigar in hand after Kansas City’s 38-35 victory. Prompted that it was Joe Burrow who the Chiefs beat to reach the Super Bowl, Mahomes Sr. quipped, “It’s Philly Blunts this week!” The 52-year-old Mahomes had a 12-year MLB career from 1992-2003. He pitched for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. In the Super Bowl, the younger Mahomes was 21-for-27 for 182 yards and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
192K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy