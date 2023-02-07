ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: Gear up with $1,000 in bonus bets for Suns vs. Nets

By Action Network
 6 days ago

New York Post readers can pocket up to $1,000 in bonus bets from BetMGM. Just apply the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS when signing up for BetMGM sportsbook ahead of Tuesday night’s NBA slate. See how to claim your bonus bets and see how to capitalize on the recent roster moves.

New BetMGM bettors can claim this fantastic offer. They can receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses when they sign up with the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS . This offer can be used on any matchup or market. Just follow the link below to get started.

New BetMGM bettors in the Buckeye state can get the same offer. That’s right, your first bet is full insured with BetMGM. So, if you’re in Ohio, get in on the action today, as BetMGM has many markets to choose from.

Suns vs. Nets: back the surging favorites

The Brooklyn Nets will have a very different look to them, as this will be a game played without any of their stars. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons are out, and Kyrie Irving is now in Dallas.

This hampered roster will now host a Suns team that is beginning to find its groove. Phoenix is now a few games over .500 after a big victory over Boston.

Then add in that the Suns’ star may get star guard Devin Booker back from injury for this matchup. Booker is one of the game’s best and will provide a big boost even in a limited role.

This is a matchup of teams trending in opposite directions. So take the Suns -5.5 at BetMGM sportsbook.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win! Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, ,PA, OH, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to claim BetMGM’s exclusive new customer offer

  1. Download the BetMGM app.
  2. Sign up and register your account.
  3. Deposit into your account.
  4. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS when prompted.
  5. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop for any event up to $1,000.
  6. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  7. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in bonus bets that will be available after the wager is settled.
  8. The bonus bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.
Refer a friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 bet bonus.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

