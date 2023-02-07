Read full article on original website
Four arrested after man shot in leg in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested at a home in Vicksburg after a man was shot in the leg on Friday, February 10. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and […]
WLBT
Man shot in leg in Vicksburg, multiple suspects detained
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man suffered a gunshot wound in the city Friday night, with multiple suspects being involved in the incident. According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, 43-year-old Antonio Hicks was shot once in the leg in the 200 block of Enchanted drive Friday. Officers responded...
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
WLBT
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fondren; nearby bowling alley employees assist victim
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Jackson Wednesday night. Capitol Police responded to the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m. near Highball Lanes in Fondren. One person was taken to the hospital. Police did not release any additional details about...
WLBT
Home goes up in flames on Elton Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that started early Monday inside a home in Jackson. It started around 5 a.m. on Elton Road between Old Byram Road and Elton Park Drive. Several Jackson fire trucks responded and firefighters got to work putting out the flames. No word...
WLBT
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
WAPT
Community forum held in Vicksburg on heels of shooting that killed 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg residents came together Thursday for a community forum aftera 13-year-old child was shot to death. “Now it’s time for Warren County and Vicksburg to put those things in action,” Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson said. Save Our Children Vicksburg led off its first...
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000. JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0. JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANK J SCOTT,...
vicksburgnews.com
Three arrested in Warren County for major drug crimes
The Vicksburg Police Department, along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, collaborated to arrest three individuals on drug crimes. An operation that included surveillance on Stellivan Road led to the arrest of James Edward “Blue” Jones, Joell Alexander Forbes and Money Sanders. Jones was arrested for trafficking...
Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
vicksburgnews.com
3 charged with kidnapping related to missing 14-year-old
3 people have been charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of a 14-year-old ward of the state. The 14-year-old came up missing several days ago and an alert was sent to the community. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace explains, “The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Department of...
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger
The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
WLBT
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
Mississippi officials searching for 14-year-old runaway. Official warn adults helping child could be charged with kidnapping.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair. Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
