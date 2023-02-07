Octogenarian tourney coming next month

The Sun City Octogenarian Golf Tournament is back on its regular schedule.

The tourney, for golfers 80 and older, will be played over two days in March — Monday, March 13 and Friday, March 17 — at the Quail Run Golf Course, 9774 W. Alabama Ave. Applications are at all Recreation Centers of Sun City golf courses,

“I already have 50 signed up,” said Jerry Walczak, tournament director.

The competition will include five flights, including the 90-year-old group. Prizes will be awarded for all holes and flights.

There will be a luncheon Friday, March 17 with many door prizes.

There will also be a $10,000.00 prize for a hole-in-one.