The state needs a boogeyman, someone to approximate the Donald Pleasance interpretation of the Blofeld character in You Only Live Twice; that is to say, someone intelligent enough to outmaneuver political enemies and deflate the will of anyone unwilling to devote 100% of one’s time to politics; and sufficiently ruthless to scare people in a pinch.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO