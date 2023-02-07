ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 2/13/2023

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Newark matters. This is a city that has grown even since the Census. And yet, individuals who have been recommended to these boards and authorities are not getting respect.” – Newark South Ward Councilman Pat Council.
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

LD-33 In Focus: Gabe Rodriguez, the InsiderNJ Interview

Gabriel Rodríguez, Assemblyman candidate for LD33: “our goal is to remove the fear and the narrative that police officers, urban youth and people of color cannot come to an accord”. Raised by a family of educators, Mayor Gabriel Rodríguez of West New York grew up watching his parents...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

A Guide to Inner Peace While in NJ Politics- Part 2

As a starry-eyed 20 something year old, I entered the world of politics. I was gleefully excited and filled with joy. I was excited about being part of something greater than myself and being part of a new administration that held hopes for real change and transformation of my beloved hometown, Newark, NJ. I had a lot to learn about life.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

Boogeyman Politics or Heads-up Baseball: the Long Game of McCabe

The state needs a boogeyman, someone to approximate the Donald Pleasance interpretation of the Blofeld character in You Only Live Twice; that is to say, someone intelligent enough to outmaneuver political enemies and deflate the will of anyone unwilling to devote 100% of one’s time to politics; and sufficiently ruthless to scare people in a pinch.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

