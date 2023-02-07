ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Avian flu confirmed in Pennsylvania flocks for first cases of 2023

By NCPA Staff
 6 days ago

Lancaster County, Pa. — Pennsylvania has confirmed its first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial meat duck flock of 32,000 in Lancaster County.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), there are two confirmed cases in Pennsylvania for 2023.

Another poultry flock of 3,200 birds in Lancaster County was confirmed to have the presence of HPAI as well, but multiple sources say those animals are not in a commercial operation.

The state of Pennsylvania has been hit hard by HPAI in the past, ranking as the third state with the most flock losses and the fourth state with the most bird losses in 2022.

Other states that have confirmed cases of HPAI in commercial flocks in 2023 include Iowa, Virginia, Tennessee, and Kansas.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the disease struck egg-laying commercial flocks hard throughout 2022.

"As a result of recurrent outbreaks, U.S. egg inventories were 29% lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of the year," according to the USDA. "By the end of December, more than 43 million egg-laying hens were lost to the disease itself or to depopulation since the outbreak began in February 2022."

That, combined with the natural decline in eggs during winter months and the holiday baking season, have led to a price increase of more than 200% over last year, according to the USDA.

"Going forward, wholesale prices are expected to decrease as the industry moves past the holiday season and continues rebuilding its egg-laying flocks," the USDA concluded.

