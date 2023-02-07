ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Free women’s self-defense clinic planned for April 8

A free women’s self-defense clinic is planned for April 8 in Kosciusko. The event will be held at The Fitness Company and will be presented by Team Chip Martial Arts. There will also be a free intro clinic to jiu-jitsu. To RSPV, contact Robin Cuellar at [email protected] or...
Shooting in Louisville with Multiple Victims

Sources tell Breezy News that up to 6 people have been shot. We also understand that some of the injured have been airlifted to other hospitals. Breezy News has learned of a shooting that occurred in Louisville on Hwy 397/E John C Stennis Dr at the Louisville Pit Stop (formerly Blackwell’s Qwik Pik). There are multiple victims being transported to the hospital.
Several EMS Assists, Loud Music and a Prowler in Attala

2:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Veterans’ Memorial Drive. 9:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the parking lot or Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Disturbances, Prowlers and a Stole Vehicle in Attala

2:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Family Dollar Store on Hwy 12 E. 5:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an open door at a business on E. Jefferson Street. 8:24 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at a call on W. Adams Street.
