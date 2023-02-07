Read full article on original website
Free women’s self-defense clinic planned for April 8
A free women’s self-defense clinic is planned for April 8 in Kosciusko. The event will be held at The Fitness Company and will be presented by Team Chip Martial Arts. There will also be a free intro clinic to jiu-jitsu. To RSPV, contact Robin Cuellar at [email protected] or...
2023 Miss Natchez Trace Festival Pageant set for Friday, April 21
Registration is now open for the 2023 Miss Natchez Trace Festival pageant. This year’s event is set for Friday, April 21 at 6:00 pm at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. The pageant is open to girls in Attala County in grades 0-12. Tickets for the public are $6. Pageant...
Video: Kosciusko and Attala leaders present Bill Bailey Day proclamation
Leaders from Attala County and the City of Kosciusko gathered Friday to honor a war hero. During a ceremony at Kosciusko City Hall, a proclamation was presented to name Feb. 18, 2023 “James W. (Bill) Bailey Day.”. That day marks the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming, which saw Attala...
Shooting in Louisville with Multiple Victims
Sources tell Breezy News that up to 6 people have been shot. We also understand that some of the injured have been airlifted to other hospitals. Breezy News has learned of a shooting that occurred in Louisville on Hwy 397/E John C Stennis Dr at the Louisville Pit Stop (formerly Blackwell’s Qwik Pik). There are multiple victims being transported to the hospital.
Several EMS Assists, Loud Music and a Prowler in Attala
2:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Veterans’ Memorial Drive. 9:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the parking lot or Tractor Supply on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Disturbances, Prowlers and a Stole Vehicle in Attala
2:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at Family Dollar Store on Hwy 12 E. 5:19 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an open door at a business on E. Jefferson Street. 8:24 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at a call on W. Adams Street.
Disturbances, a Wreck With Injuries and an Apartment Fire in Attala
3:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to the Super 8 Motel on Veteran’s Memorial Drive for a customer who wanted someone removed from their room. 5:48 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3030 for a resident who wanted someone removed from their property.
Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000. JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0. JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANK J SCOTT,...
