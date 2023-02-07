ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Civista Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.1 million.

The Sandusky, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $48.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.4 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $139.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVB

